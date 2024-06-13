France battling injuries, poor form to live up to favourites tag at Euro 2024

France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 but their track record in the competition, a series of injuries and some players' poor form mean Les Bleus will head into the competition without any certainties.

The World Cup runners-up have a comfortable draw in Group D with the Netherlands, Poland and Austria. However, coach Didier Deschamps will need to get creative with his defence in the absence of Lucas Hernandez, who sustained a serious knee injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

With Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, who were both brilliant at the 2022 World Cup, going through a rough patch and having lost their place in their respective clubs' starting line-ups, the team's task is not an easy one.

To make matters worse, goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been struggling with injuries this season and his recent history offers few guarantees that he will be able to maintain his fitness throughout.