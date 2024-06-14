Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Manyama and Dr Mogoru on Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana and sports science

14 June 2024 - 12:01 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Cape Town City assistant coach Lebogang Manyama and sports physician Dr Ntlopi Moguru talk about Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana and sports science.
In the 23rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama and sports physician Dr Ntlopi Moguru. The panel reflects on the meteoric rise of Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana’s impressive 2026 World Cup qualifier win over Zimbabwe, the state of South African football, sports science, injuries, rehabilitation and mental health. #SouthAfrica #News #sports www.timeslive.co.za

The panel reflects on the meteoric rise of Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana’s impressive 2026 World Cup qualifier win over Zimbabwe, the state of South African football, sports science, injuries, rehabilitation and mental health. 

