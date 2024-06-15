Soccer

England's Stones says he is fit for Euro after toe injury fears

15 June 2024 - 11:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
England's John Stones during training.
England's John Stones during training.
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

Defender John Stones admitted he feared he had broken his toe in England's final warm-up game for the European Championship last week, but the Manchester City player said he is fit for their opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Stones, a regular starter in Gareth Southgate's line-up, came off the pitch at halftime in last Friday's loss to Iceland after appearing to roll his ankle before spending 36 hours isolated due to illness midweek.

The 30-year-old has said he did not suffer any serious injuries and has returned to training to be available for England's opening Group C match.

“It was almost like my big toe in the line straight down my foot and you think 'I have fractured it',” Stones told British media on Friday.

Nagelsmann hails Germany's confident first step, team unity after 5-1 win

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann praised his tight-knit Germany team for an utterly dominant display in their 5-1 victory over 10-man Scotland in the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

“You think the worst at the start and we got some scans back and it was really minor stuff, which is great. Then I haven't been that ill in ... I couldn't tell you how long. It was a real rough 36 hours.

“It could have been a lot worse than what it was and I was glad to get through training on Thursday. Now I feel great physically. I am looking forward to it now.”

Stones, capped 72 times by England, said he believes the country can improve on their 2021 Euro performance when they lost in the final to Italy.

“I'm a big believer in not hoping we can win but believing we can win,” he said. “It's a simple message. I think all of us in the room hope we can win but believing is a totally different thing. That's a powerful thing.”

After Serbia, England face Denmark on Thursday and Slovenia five days later.

MORE:

Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons

In a surprising move, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has parted ways with the DStv Premiership champions.
Sport
6 hours ago

Messi, Martinez give Argentina 4-1 win over Guatemala in pre-COPA friendly

Doubles from Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez earned Argentina a 4-1 victory against Guatemala in their final Copa America warm-up on Friday.
Sport
6 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Manyama and Dr Mogoru on Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana and sports science

In the 23rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former SuperSport ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Broos the boss’: Fans buzzing over Bafana Bafana’s victory in Bloem

Hugo Broos is the boss. This was the predominant sentiment among fans who applauded the coach as Bafana Bafana delivered a fine 3-1 2026 World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer
  2. What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim Soccer
  3. Shamsi's turn to script another great escape for the Proteas Cricket
  4. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  5. Joburg to host Morocco 2025 Afcon qualifying draw next month Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...