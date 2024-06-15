Soccer

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54

15 June 2024 - 13:37 By Reuters
Astro Supersport pundit Kevin Campbell during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker and soccer commentator Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

British media said he had been in hospital for two weeks before his death was announced on Saturday.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness,” Arsenal said on social media. “Kevin was adored by everyone at the club.”

The London-born Campbell made his senior debut at Arsenal in 1988 and spent seven years at the club including two loan spells. He was part of the Arsenal side that won the English first-division league in 1990-91, the FA Cup in 1992-93 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1993-94.

He joined Forest in 1995, where he spent three years, before moving to Everton in 1999 for a six-year spell. Campbell scored 45 Premier League goals for Everton, becoming their fifth-highest goalscorer in the competition and their first-ever Black captain.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game but an incredible person as well — as anyone who ever met him will know,” Everton posted on X.

