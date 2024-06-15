“I would like to thank Mamelodi Sundowns fans, the technical team and the president for the last two seasons,” Zungu wrote.
“The relationship I have with the club is beyond the professional space, Sundowns will always be family to me and the entire Zungu family.
“I will always be grateful for every opportunity I was offered, so I say this with a heavy heart that I will be leaving the club,” said Zungu.
“Thank you to all the amazing supporters who have been amazing to me throughout, I will always be grateful. I wish the team all the best, I know bigger success awaits you.”
The 31-year-old player didn’t say anything about his next move, but some media speculations have already linked him with different destinations.
Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons
Image: Ahmed Hassan/Gallo Images
In a surprising move, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has parted ways with the DStv Premiership champions.
While Sundowns are yet to comment on Zungu's departure, the player took to his Instagram page to announce the end of his second stint with the Tshwane giants.
Zungu rejoined Masandawana two years ago after he spent six years plying trade in Europe.
During his time abroad, Zungu played for Vitória Guimarães SC in Portugal, Amiens SC in France and Scottish giants Rangers.
“I would like to thank Mamelodi Sundowns fans, the technical team and the president for the last two seasons,” Zungu wrote.
“The relationship I have with the club is beyond the professional space, Sundowns will always be family to me and the entire Zungu family.
“I will always be grateful for every opportunity I was offered, so I say this with a heavy heart that I will be leaving the club,” said Zungu.
“Thank you to all the amazing supporters who have been amazing to me throughout, I will always be grateful. I wish the team all the best, I know bigger success awaits you.”
The 31-year-old player didn’t say anything about his next move, but some media speculations have already linked him with different destinations.
MORE:
Nagelsmann hails Germany's confident first step, team unity after 5-1 win
What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Manyama and Dr Mogoru on Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana and sports science
‘Broos the boss’: Fans buzzing over Bafana Bafana’s victory in Bloem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos