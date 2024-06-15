Soccer

Nagelsmann hails Germany's confident first step, team unity after 5-1 win

15 June 2024 - 06:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Scotland's Ryan Porteous fouls Germany's Ilkay Gundogan to concede a penalty and a red card after a VAR review.
Scotland's Ryan Porteous fouls Germany's Ilkay Gundogan to concede a penalty and a red card after a VAR review.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann praised his tight-knit Germany team for an utterly dominant display in their 5-1 victory over 10-man Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener, saying he did not want to single out individuals but focus on their joint success.

Germany scored through Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and a Kai Havertz penalty in the first half before Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can added two more late in the second period.

“Even though today was only the first step, it was a very good one. We can build on this and we're very happy,” he said after Germany's triumphant start to the campaign in Munich.

“It's great that we scored several goals, it gives everyone a good feeling,” he said. “In the first 20 minutes we were extremely good, we were very dominant and very aggressive, we made no mistakes.”

Germany's young attackers, 21-year-olds Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, sent a clear message that they are ready to lead the team into a new era, each scoring a goal apiece.

Asked if they, like former Germany players Lukas Podolski and Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2006, could trigger a wave of national excitement and reinvigorate the team, Nagelsmann said the victory was shared by everyone.

“I don't want to pick out individual performances ... it's about the unit as a whole. The players do everything to make sure the player next to them looks good too.

“The fans perhaps believe in us a little bit more now than they did before the game.”

Musiala, named man of the match, said the high score had given Germany self belief to take into their clash with Hungary.

“To win this comfortably was a good sign. We can take that confidence into the next game and we won't let it go to our heads.”

Germany face Hungary on Wednesday before taking on Switzerland in their final Group A match. 

READ MORE

Players’ union Fifpro files legal claim against Fifa over Club World Cup

Fifpro has started legal action against world soccer's governing body Fifa over the expanded men's Club World Cup, the global players' union said on ...
Sport
1 day ago

France battling injuries, poor form to live up to favourites tag at Euro 2024

France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 but their track record in the competition, a series of injuries and some players' poor form mean Les ...
Sport
2 days ago

Germany eye title as fans get set for Euro 2024 party

Germany begin their quest for a first major title in a decade as the Euro 2024 hosts play their Group A opener against Scotland on Friday to kick off ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  3. West Indies into World Cup Super Eight, Kiwis face early exit Cricket
  4. Bulls buoyed by Van Staden's return Rugby
  5. ‘Broos the boss’: Fans buzzing over Bafana Bafana’s victory in Bloem Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...