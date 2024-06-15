Soccer

Richards Bay one point away from winning playoffs after one-all draw with Tuks

15 June 2024 - 17:27
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Yanela Mbuthuma of Richards Bay celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership, Promotion Playoff match against University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on June 15, 2024.
Yanela Mbuthuma of Richards Bay celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership, Promotion Playoff match against University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on June 15, 2024.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Richards Bay need one point to retain their DStv Premiership status after holding Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria University to a 1-1 draw in their penultimate promotion/relegation playoff played at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

A draw in their final playoff match against Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday will grant the KZN side their wish to continue playing in SA's topflight next season. 

Playing their final playoff match, Tuks needed to win this match to go seven points and two clear on top of the log to keep their promotion hopes alive.

But after allowing Yanela Mbuthuma to open the score for Bay in the first half Tuks were to finish this match in desperation despite finding an equaliser through Kamohelo Pheeane early in the second half.

As things stand, Bay are top with five points, with a +1 goal difference separating them from Tuks (+0). Baroka will only qualify if they can beat Bay with three clear goals as they have two points and a minus-1 goal difference.

Bay remain in pole position after drawing against Baroka in PSL playoffs

It's advantage Richards Bay at the halfway mark of the PSL's promotion/relegation playoffs after the KwaZulu-Natal side added a point to their tally ...
Sport
1 week ago

But as Baroka have failed to win in their last three games, the advantage is on Bay, especially because they'll be at home on Wednesday and have been better in attack and defence throughout these playoffs.

Tuks did all they could to win this match, but luck was not on their side as they came close on a few occasions soon after they had levelled matters via Pheeane's well-taken header three minutes after the restart.

Right at the death Tuks midfielder and skipper Samuel Julies was unlucky to see his free kick saved by Salim Magoola in goals for Bay. 

Bay looked to be cruising to a second victory over Tuks when they opened the scoring in the 38th minute via Mbuthuma off Sanele Barnes' corner.

Edward Maova was the main culprit in conceding this goal as he failed to hold onto Mbuthuma's long-range header which went past a cluster of defenders before he too mistimed it.

MORE:

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker and soccer commentator Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.
Sport
6 hours ago

No Laporte for Spain says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was tight-lipped about who would start his side's Euro 2024 opener against Croatia on Saturday, but defender Aymeric ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons

In a surprising move, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has parted ways with the DStv Premiership champions.
Sport
10 hours ago

England's Stones says he is fit for Euro after toe injury fears

Defender John Stones admitted he feared he had broken his toe in England's final warm-up game for the European Championship last week, but the ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer
  2. What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim Soccer
  3. Shamsi's turn to script another great escape for the Proteas Cricket
  4. Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54 Soccer
  5. No Laporte for Spain says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...