Richards Bay one point away from winning playoffs after one-all draw with Tuks

Richards Bay need one point to retain their DStv Premiership status after holding Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria University to a 1-1 draw in their penultimate promotion/relegation playoff played at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

A draw in their final playoff match against Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday will grant the KZN side their wish to continue playing in SA's topflight next season.

Playing their final playoff match, Tuks needed to win this match to go seven points and two clear on top of the log to keep their promotion hopes alive.

But after allowing Yanela Mbuthuma to open the score for Bay in the first half Tuks were to finish this match in desperation despite finding an equaliser through Kamohelo Pheeane early in the second half.

As things stand, Bay are top with five points, with a +1 goal difference separating them from Tuks (+0). Baroka will only qualify if they can beat Bay with three clear goals as they have two points and a minus-1 goal difference.