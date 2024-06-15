Richards Bay one point away from winning playoffs after one-all draw with Tuks
Richards Bay need one point to retain their DStv Premiership status after holding Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria University to a 1-1 draw in their penultimate promotion/relegation playoff played at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.
A draw in their final playoff match against Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday will grant the KZN side their wish to continue playing in SA's topflight next season.
Playing their final playoff match, Tuks needed to win this match to go seven points and two clear on top of the log to keep their promotion hopes alive.
But after allowing Yanela Mbuthuma to open the score for Bay in the first half Tuks were to finish this match in desperation despite finding an equaliser through Kamohelo Pheeane early in the second half.
As things stand, Bay are top with five points, with a +1 goal difference separating them from Tuks (+0). Baroka will only qualify if they can beat Bay with three clear goals as they have two points and a minus-1 goal difference.
But as Baroka have failed to win in their last three games, the advantage is on Bay, especially because they'll be at home on Wednesday and have been better in attack and defence throughout these playoffs.
Tuks did all they could to win this match, but luck was not on their side as they came close on a few occasions soon after they had levelled matters via Pheeane's well-taken header three minutes after the restart.
Right at the death Tuks midfielder and skipper Samuel Julies was unlucky to see his free kick saved by Salim Magoola in goals for Bay.
Bay looked to be cruising to a second victory over Tuks when they opened the scoring in the 38th minute via Mbuthuma off Sanele Barnes' corner.
Edward Maova was the main culprit in conceding this goal as he failed to hold onto Mbuthuma's long-range header which went past a cluster of defenders before he too mistimed it.