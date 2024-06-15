Spain outclass Croatia 3-0 in their Euro 2024 group opener

Spain overran Croatia 3-0, striking three times in a sublime first half to earn maximum points in their Euro 2024 Group B opener on Saturday and confirm their status as title contenders.

The Spaniards, looking for a record fourth Euro crown, struck twice in three minutes, with Fabian Ruiz setting up Alvaro Morata in the 29th and firing in himself a little later.

Dani Carvajal then volleyed in from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal's assist, with the teenager becoming the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship.

The Croats, desperate to replicate their World Cup success of recent years at a Euro where they have never won a knockout match, were no match for Spain's clever attacking play with coach Zlatko Dalic's game plans going out the window after about half an hour.

Croatian fans outnumbered Spain supporters in the cavernous Olympiastadion by at least 10 to one but it was the Spaniards who took the initiative from the start with a high-pressing game.

Croatia, 2018 World Cup finalists and semi-finalists four years later, gradually got more of the ball to take some of the pressure off and even carved out a half chance with an Ante Budimir header that missed.