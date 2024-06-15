Soccer

Spain outclass Croatia 3-0 in their Euro 2024 group opener

15 June 2024 - 20:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Spain's Mikel Merino, Robin Le Normand and Martin Zubimendi celebrate after the match.
Spain's Mikel Merino, Robin Le Normand and Martin Zubimendi celebrate after the match.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Spain overran Croatia 3-0, striking three times in a sublime first half to earn maximum points in their Euro 2024 Group B opener on Saturday and confirm their status as title contenders.

The Spaniards, looking for a record fourth Euro crown, struck twice in three minutes, with Fabian Ruiz setting up Alvaro Morata in the 29th and firing in himself a little later.

Dani Carvajal then volleyed in from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal's assist, with the teenager becoming the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship.

The Croats, desperate to replicate their World Cup success of recent years at a Euro where they have never won a knockout match, were no match for Spain's clever attacking play with coach Zlatko Dalic's game plans going out the window after about half an hour.

Croatian fans outnumbered Spain supporters in the cavernous Olympiastadion by at least 10 to one but it was the Spaniards who took the initiative from the start with a high-pressing game.

Croatia, 2018 World Cup finalists and semi-finalists four years later, gradually got more of the ball to take some of the pressure off and even carved out a half chance with an Ante Budimir header that missed.

But a lightning-quick three-pass combination and transition with Fabian delivering a defence-splitting through ball for Morata put Spain in the driving seat.

Before Croatia had any time to recover, their opponents struck again with Pedri picking out Fabian at the edge of the box and the midfielder dribbling past three players to thread the ball in.

With the Croatian defence in complete disarray, Yamal then floated a cross into the box and Carvajal easily slipped past three defenders to volley in their third goal.

The Spain teenager, who showed no signs of nerves in his tournament debut, almost got on the scoresheet himself seven minutes after the restart but keeper Dominik Livakovic pulled off a superb one-handed save to deny him.

Croatia did have a triple chance a little later but neither Budimir nor Josip Stanisic could push the ball over the line.

They then earned an 80th-minute penalty with Spain keeper Unai Simon blocking Bruno Petkovic's spot kick. He put the ball in the net on the rebound but his effort was cancelled because of encroachment.

Spain, who also beat the Croats - on penalties - to win the Nations League last year, next play Italy while Croatia take on Albania.

MORE:

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker and soccer commentator Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.
Sport
10 hours ago

Switzerland outclass Hungary with 3-1 win in Euros opener

Switzerland got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a flying start with a commanding 3-1 win over a shaky Hungary on Saturday, with first international ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Richards Bay one point away from winning playoffs after one-all draw with Tuks

Richards Bay need one point to retain their DStv Premiership status after holding Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria University to a 1-1 ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons

In a surprising move, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has parted ways with the DStv Premiership champions.
Sport
14 hours ago

No Laporte for Spain says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was tight-lipped about who would start his side's Euro 2024 opener against Croatia on Saturday, but defender Aymeric ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer
  2. What Broos told Bafana at halftime in stirring win against Zim Soccer
  3. Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54 Soccer
  4. Shamsi's turn to script another great escape for the Proteas Cricket
  5. No Laporte for Spain says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...