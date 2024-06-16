France eye strong start against Austria in pursuit of overdue Euros title

After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runners-up as hosts in 2016, France can do themselves a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria on Monday to stamp their authority on the tournament early on.

Les Bleus have won just about everything in football — several times over — but the European Championship has eluded France for more than two decades, with manager Didier Deschamps taking his second crack at becoming the first man to win the World Cup and Euros as both player and coach.

Austria would typically be no trouble for France but German manager Ralf Rangnick has led a transformation this past two years, with his side imbued with confidence having lost only once in their last 16 matches.

France's top goalscorer Olivier Giroud at 37 is playing in his last Euros and said a strong early start in Düsseldorf on Monday could ease some of the pressure in a tournament with quality opposition at every step. Austria have won only one of their last 10 matches against France.

“We tend to say that it is not a decisive match, but it is an important match,” Giroud said on Friday.