Red-hot Lukaku remains Belgium’s talisman at European Championship

Romelu Lukaku cut a disbelieving figure after missing a succession of chances in Belgium’s 0-0 draw with Croatia that sealed an early exit from the 2022 World Cup, but returns to the big stage at the European Championship hoping to banish those memories.

A half-fit Lukaku managed 53 minutes across Belgium’s three games in Qatar and was not at fault for their disastrous group-stage campaign, but it was a low point for the 31-year-old who has since bounced back to form in the national team jersey in spectacular style.

He will lead the line against Slovakia in Belgium’s Group E opener in Frankfurt on Monday having scored 17 goals in 11 national team appearances since the World Cup.

That total includes four in 27 minutes against Azerbaijan in their final qualifier. He was leading scorer in the Euro 2024 preliminaries, having found the back of the net 14 times.

While he has not always been able to hit top gear at club level in the past few seasons, when he pulls on the red of Belgium, Lukaku can be unstoppable.