Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Schick in battle of top scorers from last Euros

The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal play Patrik Schick's Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday.

Ronaldo and Schick both scored five at the Covid-19-delayed Euro 2020 and are likely to shoulder the goalscoring burden for their sides this time around.

The tournament could be Ronaldo's international swansong, though the 39-year-old appears as hungry for goals and adulation as ever as he prepares to kick off his sixth Euros.

While he may have moved away from Europe's elite to play in Saudi Arabia, the goal-getting instincts of the leading scorer in men's international football seem as razor sharp as ever.