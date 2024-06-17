Uefa starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion

Uefa is starting disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) over incidents including a pitch invasion and the throwing of objects during the country's 2-1 defeat by Italy in Dortmund at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Sunday that it had also begun proceedings over the lighting of fireworks by Albania fans during the Group B game, as well as “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event”.

Uefa did not provide any further details about the message alleged to have been transmitted.