Soccer

Uefa starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion

17 June 2024 - 11:20 By Sam Tobin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stewards chase a pitch invader as referee Felix Zwayer looks on in the Euro 2024 Group B match between Italy and Albania at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Germany on Saturday.
Stewards chase a pitch invader as referee Felix Zwayer looks on in the Euro 2024 Group B match between Italy and Albania at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Germany on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Uefa is starting disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) over incidents including a pitch invasion and the throwing of objects during the country's 2-1 defeat by Italy in Dortmund at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Sunday that it had also begun proceedings over the lighting of fireworks by Albania fans during the Group B game, as well as “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event”.

Uefa did not provide any further details about the message alleged to have been transmitted.

The organisation said Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

An FSHF spokesperson said in a statement that it planned to submit an official statement to the CEDB within the deadline set by Uefa.

“We would like to emphasise that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the successful organisation of the match,” the spokesperson added.

“The event was a celebration of European football, and no major incidents occurred that would detract from the positive atmosphere.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

England’s gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit, Southgate says

England's rearguard effort in a nervy second half as they held on to beat Serbia 1-0 on Sunday will hold the team in good stead as they look to go ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Dane Eriksen's fairy-tale Euro comeback spoilt by Slovenia in draw

Denmark's Christian Eriksen crowned a remarkable return to the European Championship with a goal 1,100 days after suffering a cardiac arrest but ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Red-hot Lukaku remains Belgium’s talisman at European Championship

Romelu Lukaku cut a disbelieving figure after missing a succession of chances in Belgium’s 0-0 draw with Croatia that sealed an early exit from the ...
Sport
1 day ago

France battling injuries, poor form to live up to favourites tag at Euro 2024

France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 but their track record in the competition, a series of injuries and some players' poor form mean Les ...
Sport
4 days ago

Spain outclass Croatia 3-0 in their Euro 2024 group opener

Spain overran Croatia 3-0, striking three times in a sublime first half to earn maximum points in their Euro 2024 Group B opener on Saturday and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Italy must be meaner against Spain, Spalletti says

Italy must be meaner and more direct when they face Spain, though they may get more attacking opportunities, coach Luciano Spalletti said after his ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer
  2. Petersen’s surge gets Bulls into URC final Rugby
  3. R6.28m debt to Boxing SA is held by 27 promoters, says acting CEO Sport
  4. Red-hot Lukaku remains Belgium’s talisman at European Championship Soccer
  5. England’s gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit, Southgate says Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...