Soccer

Ideas for a mask? France star Mbappé contacts rugby captain Dupont

18 June 2024 - 18:33 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
France's Kylian Mbappé clashes his head in the shoulder of Kevin Danso of Austria in their Euro 2024 group stage match at Düsseldorf Arena on Monday.
France's Kylian Mbappé clashes his head in the shoulder of Kevin Danso of Austria in their Euro 2024 group stage match at Düsseldorf Arena on Monday.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé’s chances of playing for France against the Netherlands at the European Championship remain unclear, but if he does make it to the pitch in Leipzig, he will wear a protective mask after breaking his nose on Monday.

France’s captain suffered the fracture late in the Group D clash with Austria in Düsseldorf on Monday, after jumping for a header and colliding with the shoulder of defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappé was taken to hospital but the French federation said he did not require immediate surgery and will get a mask, prompting social media banter with France rugby skipper Antoine Dupont.

Dupont had surgery after fracturing a cheek bone in the early stages of last year’s Rugby World Cup in France — a more serious injury that Mbappé’s nasal septum fracture — but the scrumhalf was back training within a fortnight and returned to play in the World Cup quarterfinal.

He had a specially fitted mask made but in the end wore only a scrum cap in his return match.

“Any ideas for a mask?,” Mbappé posted on X on Tuesday.

Dupont replied on the football star's thread: “Private message me for a promo code. I have some solutions. Above all, good luck.”

Mbappé’s obvious replacement would be 37-year-old Olivier Giroud. He suffered an adductor injury in the Austria match, French media reported, but should resume training on Wednesday. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Relentless Kanté more than justifies recall in France’s win against Austria

Eyebrows were raised when France recalled N'Golo Kanté after two years in the international wilderness but coach Didier Deschamps knew what he was ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Germany’s title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match

Euro 2024 hosts Germany will get a better idea of whether their blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge when they take on a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Soccer fan's hand broken by shot from German striker Fuellkrug

A Germany fan missed the hosts' Euro 2024 tournament opener against Scotland on Friday after his hand was broken by a wayward shot from German ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Slovakia stun wasteful Belgium as VAR twice denies Lukaku

Ivan Schranz scored Slovakia’s quickest goal at a major tournament to take his side to a gritty upset 1-0 victory over wasteful Belgium in European ...
Sport
1 day ago

Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years

Romania won their first European Championship match in 24 years with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their Euro 2024 Group E opener on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Schick in battle of top scorers from last Euros

The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal play Patrik Schick's Czech Republic in ...
Sport
1 day ago

England’s gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit, Southgate says

England's rearguard effort in a nervy second half as they held on to beat Serbia 1-0 on Sunday will hold the team in good stead as they look to go ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Safa calls TD Steenbok to disciplinary hearing alleging gross misconduct Soccer
  2. Rassie names Pieter-Steph to captain, four uncapped players for Boks against ... Rugby
  3. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer
  4. Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Schick in battle of top scorers from last Euros Soccer
  5. Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54 Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...