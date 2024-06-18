Ideas for a mask? France star Mbappé contacts rugby captain Dupont

Kylian Mbappé’s chances of playing for France against the Netherlands at the European Championship remain unclear, but if he does make it to the pitch in Leipzig, he will wear a protective mask after breaking his nose on Monday.

France’s captain suffered the fracture late in the Group D clash with Austria in Düsseldorf on Monday, after jumping for a header and colliding with the shoulder of defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappé was taken to hospital but the French federation said he did not require immediate surgery and will get a mask, prompting social media banter with France rugby skipper Antoine Dupont.