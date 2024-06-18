A Germany fan missed the hosts' Euro 2024 tournament opener against Scotland on Friday after his hand was broken by a wayward shot from German striker Niclas Fuellkrug during the warm-up.
Kai Flathmann was sitting to the side of the German goal before his team's 5-1 demolition of Scotland when he was hit on the hand by an effort from Fuellkrug which went wide of the target.
“I have no words, crazy things,” he said on social media, posting a picture of him in hospital with his arm bandaged and in a sling.
“Bild [newspaper] is now reporting on this incident and the German FA have been in touch with me as well,” he said.
He told the newspaper he only managed to catch the teams' anthems while being stretchered out of the stands, missing Germany's opening triumph in which Fuellkrug also scored.
Soccer fan's hand broken by shot from German striker Fuellkrug
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
