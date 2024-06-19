Soccer

Bay retain PSL status with Ntsundwana scoring a brace as they thrash Baroka

19 June 2024 - 17:57
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Somila Ntsundwana celebrates scoring for Richards Bay in their PSL promotion-relegation playoff win against Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Somila Ntsundwana celebrates scoring for Richards Bay in their PSL promotion-relegation playoff win against Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Somila Ntsundwana stole the show with a well-taken brace as Richards Bay retained their position in their DStv Premiership with 4-0 victory over hapless Baroka FC in the final Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-off match on Wednesday.

Bay always looked the better team of the three teams contesting these playoffs. Motsepe Foundation Championship sides were Baroka and Pretoria University struggled to match the Rich Boys as they both lost at Umlazi and could only draw when they hosted them.

In the end, Bay scored six goals, conceded one and bagged eight points against Tuks's five and Baroka's two as they ensure they'll still be campaigning in the big time for the third successive time next season. 

Bay's big striker Ntsundwana, who also scored a winner against Tuks at the same venue, opened the scoring for Vusumuzi Vilakazi's charges in the 37th minute at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi with a beautiful half-volley after receiving a good supply pass from strike partner Yanela Mbuthuma.

The gangling striker completed his brace in the 62nd minute, placing his shot far from the reach of the diving Baroka keeper Katlego Molefe after being put through. 

Sanele Barns, who is leaving Bay to join Stellenbosch FC next season, signed off in a style, his free-kick deflected in two minutes before the interval. 

Right-back Lwandile Mabuya completed the rout with a tap-in in the 85th minute as the home side took advantage of a then demoralised Baroka. 

The Limpopo side struggled in the play-offs after changing coach Dan Malesela for Morgan Mammila soon after their narrow first playoff loss against the Tuks.

Mammila could only manage two defeats and a draw as his side failed to notch the required goals and points and make a challenge to gain promotion. 

MORE:

Richards Bay one point away from winning playoffs after one-all draw with Tuks

Richards Bay need one point to retain their DStv Premiership status after holding Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria University to a 1-1 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana coach Ellis frustrated as Caf dallies on 2024 Wafcon dates

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is frustrated there has been no confirmation from the Confederation of African Football on this year's Women's ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Safa calls TD Steenbok to disciplinary hearing alleging gross misconduct

South African Football Association technical director Walter Steenbok has been called to a disciplinary hearing next week on allegations of gross ...
Sport
1 day ago

Relebohile Mofokeng: The Pirates wizard whose dad didn’t want him to play

Teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has captured the nation's attention on the football pitch but, as Bareng-Batho Kortjaas writes, he might never ...
Sport
3 days ago

Zwane the ‘scanner’ eager for more

Back at Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2013 when the late former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker compared Themba Zwane with SA's football legend Doctor ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Safa calls TD Steenbok to disciplinary hearing alleging gross misconduct Soccer
  2. Rassie names Pieter-Steph to captain, four uncapped players for Boks against ... Rugby
  3. Ideas for a mask? France star Mbappé contacts rugby captain Dupont Soccer
  4. Proteas won’t be taking US for granted as Super Eights kick off Cricket
  5. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...