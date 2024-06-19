Bay retain PSL status with Ntsundwana scoring a brace as they thrash Baroka
Somila Ntsundwana stole the show with a well-taken brace as Richards Bay retained their position in their DStv Premiership with 4-0 victory over hapless Baroka FC in the final Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-off match on Wednesday.
Bay always looked the better team of the three teams contesting these playoffs. Motsepe Foundation Championship sides were Baroka and Pretoria University struggled to match the Rich Boys as they both lost at Umlazi and could only draw when they hosted them.
In the end, Bay scored six goals, conceded one and bagged eight points against Tuks's five and Baroka's two as they ensure they'll still be campaigning in the big time for the third successive time next season.
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝!— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 19, 2024
Richards Bay will be playing in the 2024/2025 #DStvPrem following a 4-0 win against Baroka which sees them finish top of the Promotion Playoff table ✅ pic.twitter.com/K63DiS5hlu
Bay's big striker Ntsundwana, who also scored a winner against Tuks at the same venue, opened the scoring for Vusumuzi Vilakazi's charges in the 37th minute at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi with a beautiful half-volley after receiving a good supply pass from strike partner Yanela Mbuthuma.
The gangling striker completed his brace in the 62nd minute, placing his shot far from the reach of the diving Baroka keeper Katlego Molefe after being put through.
Sanele Barns, who is leaving Bay to join Stellenbosch FC next season, signed off in a style, his free-kick deflected in two minutes before the interval.
Right-back Lwandile Mabuya completed the rout with a tap-in in the 85th minute as the home side took advantage of a then demoralised Baroka.
The Limpopo side struggled in the play-offs after changing coach Dan Malesela for Morgan Mammila soon after their narrow first playoff loss against the Tuks.
Mammila could only manage two defeats and a draw as his side failed to notch the required goals and points and make a challenge to gain promotion.