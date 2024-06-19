Bay retain PSL status with Ntsundwana scoring a brace as they thrash Baroka

Somila Ntsundwana stole the show with a well-taken brace as Richards Bay retained their position in their DStv Premiership with 4-0 victory over hapless Baroka FC in the final Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-off match on Wednesday.

Bay always looked the better team of the three teams contesting these playoffs. Motsepe Foundation Championship sides were Baroka and Pretoria University struggled to match the Rich Boys as they both lost at Umlazi and could only draw when they hosted them.

In the end, Bay scored six goals, conceded one and bagged eight points against Tuks's five and Baroka's two as they ensure they'll still be campaigning in the big time for the third successive time next season.