Criticism leaves Germany keeper Neuer cold ahead of Hungary game

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is not wasting any time on a debate over his recent performances, saying any analysis was taking place internally with the focus now on Fridays' second Euro 2024 Group A game.

Neuer has been the undisputed Germany number one since the 2010 World Cup but in recent games, including Bayern Munich's Champions League semifinal elimination by Real Madrid, he has looked far from world class.

The 38-year-old broke his leg in December, 2022 while skiing after a disappointing World Cup first-round exit in Qatar, and did not return to action until November.

But Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann opted for Neuer as his tournament number one, relegating 32-year-old Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the bench again.

“I have been seeing it [debate] from the outside to be honest,” Neuer said. “I did not read anything and that is really how I have always done it.

“We discuss everything internally with those responsible. We look at the videos and evaluate everything based on those videos. So I did not spare any thoughts on this debate.”