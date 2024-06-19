Foden confident England partnership with Bellingham will improve

After a shaky beginning to England's European Championship campaign that had critics questioning his starting spot, Phil Foden insists his partnership with Jude Bellingham will only flourish.

England, who sit atop Group C, face Denmark on Thursday in Frankfurt and close out the group stage against Slovenia on June 25.

Foden was a headliner this past Premier League season, pouring in 27 goals for Manchester City across all competitions to win Premier League Footballer of the Year honours.

But lining up on the left of a front three in England's 1-0 win over Serbia, with Jude Bellingham occupying the central No.10 position in which Foden has thrived with City, he drifted out of the game.

“Jude's obviously an exceptional talent,” Foden said in a Football Association video. “I think he's turning into a leader.