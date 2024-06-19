Soccer

Foden confident England partnership with Bellingham will improve

19 June 2024 - 14:17 By Lori Ewing
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates with Phil Foden after their Euro 2024 Group C win against Serbia at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

After a shaky beginning to England's European Championship campaign that had critics questioning his starting spot, Phil Foden insists his partnership with Jude Bellingham will only flourish.

England, who sit atop Group C, face Denmark on Thursday in Frankfurt and close out the group stage against Slovenia on June 25. 

Foden was a headliner this past Premier League season, pouring in 27 goals for Manchester City across all competitions to win Premier League Footballer of the Year honours.

But lining up on the left of a front three in England's 1-0 win over Serbia, with Jude Bellingham occupying the central No.10 position in which Foden has thrived with City, he drifted out of the game.

“Jude's obviously an exceptional talent,” Foden said in a Football Association video. “I think he's turning into a leader.

“I think our link-up play is good at times and I think it's improving too and can keep getting better. So he's an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him.”

While some chalked up Sunday's performance as just a bad game for Foden, it drew criticism from some pundits.

“I don't think Phil Foden played well, he didn't get into it,” former England striker Ian Wright said on the BBC match broadcast. “People talk about Foden and his positions. I can understand that because of how good he is as a footballer, but he didn't get into the game.

“We can't always blame the system. He needs to make it happen for himself and demand the ball,” Wright said.

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas said players with Foden's talent have the quality to hold the ball anywhere on the pitch.

READ MORE

