Soccer

Germany cruise into Euro knockout stage beating Hungary

19 June 2024 - 20:06 By Philip O'Connor
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring their first goal with Antonio Rudiger in their Euro 2024 Group A win against Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth

SGoals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stage at Euro 2024.

With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams, and they will finish in the top two of the group if Scotland fail to beat Switzerland later on Wednesday. That scenario would also prevent Hungary from finishing in the top two.

Musiala gave the Germans the lead in the 22nd minute after some horrendous Hungarian defending led to the ball being poked into his path by Gundogan, and the 21-year-old needed no second invitation, hammering the ball in via a defender.

Roland Sallai had a goal ruled out in first-half stoppage time for Hungary and they wasted a number of other decent chances before Gundogan scored in the 67th minute with a simple finish after a superb build-up to wrap up the three points. 

Reuters

