Soccer

Martinez praises Portugal’s discipline after Conceicao secures last-gasp win

19 June 2024 - 08:42 By Trevor Stynes and Sam Tobin
Portugal's Francisco Conceicao scores their late winner in their Euro 2024 Group F game against Czech Republic at Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Karina Hessland

Portugal left it late but managed to snatch a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2024 game on Tuesday and manager Roberto Martinez was full of praise for his side's discipline, even after falling behind.

The Czechs went in front against the run of play but Portugal kept their heads and, thanks to an own goal and an added time strike from substitute Francisco Conceicao, managed to take all three points from the Group F match.

“Today we showed heart, yes, but also a lot of discipline, we played and controlled the game and we didn't let Czechia use the goal they scored and this is the most important thing,” Martinez said.

“Today we showed incredible value and we showed the strength of all 23 players and the keepers who are here, and I need to thank our fans — the atmosphere they created helped us win this game.”

Portugal fell behind in two of their friendlies this year, and went on to lose both games, but against the Czechs, when it really mattered, they found a way to recover and grab the win, thanks also to player of the match Vitinha.

“He was a very important player throughout all the friendlies, on the pitch and off it. We have a very competitive team and its important to have players like Vitinha who can help us control the game,” Martinez said.

“We managed to concede, to be one goal down and still win the game. We lost against Slovenia after conceding the first goal, Croatia tpo, but today we won.”

Porto forward Conceicao came off the bench in the 90th minute and less than two minutes later took full advantage of some poor defending by the Czechs to snatch a late winner.

“Francisco is the ultimate example of earning it, he deserves to be here and he showed he's ready to help the group,” Martinez said.

“A very natural player, he's got a nose for danger in the box.

“Francisco is doing what he's been doing over the past four months in his club team, but this is not easy but he showed character and worth because he was allowed to be here.”

Portugal dominated, both in terms of possession and chances created, and though they were almost punished by a resilient Czech side, the manager had nothing but praise for his squad.

“Things were tough for us today but we deserved to win, and for a national coach its amazing to have a group of players that's as resilient and as caring as they are.”

The Czechs took the lead against the run of possession and play in the 62nd minute when Lukas Provod whipped a stunning strike into the far corner.

Seven minutes later Portugal were level when Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek pushed away a header from Nuno Mendes but only as far as the leg of Robin Hranac and the ball ricocheted into the defender's own net.

The game was in added time when Conceicao tapped in from close range after a defensive mistake from Hranac to give Portugal the win. 

Earlier on Tuesday teenager Arder Guler's superb long-range strike helped Turkey a victorious start with a 3-1 win over tournament debutants Georgia amid a fevered atmosphere in Dortmund.

Mert Muldur gave Turkey a deserved lead in the 25th minute, smashing a swerving volley past helpless Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from the edge of the box.

Georgia, playing their first major international tournament, equalised in the 32nd minute when Georges Mikautadze turned Giorgi Kochorashvili's cross past Mert Gunok, who should have done better in covering his near post.

The 19-year-old Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, scored after 65 minutes, curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Georgia pressed for a late equaliser but, with Mamardashvili coming up for a series of corners, Kerem Akturkoglu broke away and passed into an empty net in added time to make it 3-1. 

Reuters

