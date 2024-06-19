Martinez praises Portugal’s discipline after Conceicao secures last-gasp win

Portugal left it late but managed to snatch a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2024 game on Tuesday and manager Roberto Martinez was full of praise for his side's discipline, even after falling behind.

The Czechs went in front against the run of play but Portugal kept their heads and, thanks to an own goal and an added time strike from substitute Francisco Conceicao, managed to take all three points from the Group F match.

“Today we showed heart, yes, but also a lot of discipline, we played and controlled the game and we didn't let Czechia use the goal they scored and this is the most important thing,” Martinez said.

“Today we showed incredible value and we showed the strength of all 23 players and the keepers who are here, and I need to thank our fans — the atmosphere they created helped us win this game.”

Portugal fell behind in two of their friendlies this year, and went on to lose both games, but against the Czechs, when it really mattered, they found a way to recover and grab the win, thanks also to player of the match Vitinha.