Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I was approached several times,’ ex-referee Hlungwani on bribery attempts

20 June 2024 - 09:02 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 24th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani to talk about the state of refereeing in the PSL and a variety of football issues in South Africa. 

“The Principal”, as he was known, referring to his no-nonsense attitude, also spoke about how referees spot talented players, fail medical tests, recover from making wrong decisions and the importance of “Operation Dribble” investigations in the 2000s in cleaning up the game. 

He was asked about the long overdue implementation of the video assistant referee system, the excitement of taking charge of the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and how he dealt with problematic players. 

