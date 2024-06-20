Soccer

England held by Denmark after Hjulmand stunner

20 June 2024 - 20:09 By Christian Radnedge and Andrew Cawthorne
Denmark's Morten Hjulmand celebrates scoring their first goal with Rasmus Hojlund in their Euro 2024 Group C win against England at Frankfurt Arena on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

England missed the chance to book their place in the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Group C on Thursday.

England took the lead in the 18th minute after the rapidly advancing Kyle Walker caught Danish defender Victor Kristiansen ambling towards the ball and the full back's low deflected cross into the box fell to captain Harry Kane who slotted it in.

However, Gareth Southgate's side failed to press home their advantage, and a sloppy throw-in 16 minutes later came to Morten Hjulmand who had time and space to smash the ball low and in off the post from long range.

Euro 2020 runners-up England had been touted as tournament favourites yet struggled to fashion decent chances throughout the match. They remain on top of Group C on four points, while Denmark are second on two after Slovenia's 1-1 draw with Serbia earlier. 

Earlier on Thursday, Serbia substitute Luka Jovic headed a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash.

A brilliantly worked goal from right-back Zan Karnicnik had given Slovenia the lead and put them on the brink of their first ever Euros win before Jovic nodded home a corner five minutes into added time to leave their opponents distraught.

Reuters

