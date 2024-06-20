Messi’s Argentina expect tough Copa title defence, says Scaloni

World Cup winners Argentina need to put recent success behind them when they begin their Copa America title defence, coach Lionel Scaloni said ahead of their opening game against Canada.

The tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean in the second Copa hosted by the US.

World champions Argentina, led by Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, open their tournament against Canada in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (2am Friday morning SA time).

Scaloni said his team have to raise their game to win the title again, as facing Concacaf sides was no easier than playing a European or South American sides.