Soccer

Messi’s Argentina expect tough Copa title defence, says Scaloni

20 June 2024 - 12:14 By Janina Nuno Rios
Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session at Kennesaw University State Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday ahead of their 2024 Copa America opening match against Canada on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian

World Cup winners Argentina need to put recent success behind them when they begin their Copa America title defence, coach Lionel Scaloni said ahead of their opening game against Canada.

The tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean in the second Copa hosted by the US.

World champions Argentina, led by Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, open their tournament against Canada in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (2am Friday morning SA time).

Scaloni said his team have to raise their game to win the title again, as facing Concacaf sides was no easier than playing a European or South American sides.

“We are talking about things that have already passed. [Winning the World Cup and Copa] was very nice but it's over,” the Argentina manager said.

“Football matches are all different, there are no easier games than others. A lot of things can happen. The difficulty of France, Brazil or Canada can be the same.

“It will be a difficult Copa America as always, we are prepared for what is to come. We are doing well, with clear ideas and knowing the difficulty of this tournament.”

The 46-year-old said enjoying the game has been the key to his team's success after failing to win the 2015 and 2016 Copa finals and a semifinal exit in 2019.

“Beyond the titles, we have enjoyed a lot. It's a pleasure to watch how [the players] give their all.

Germany cruise into Euro knockout stage beating Hungary

SGoals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday that made the host nation the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“That leads to being able to achieve things. We have shown even if we didn't win like in 2019, we were able to continue and show you can do things.

On Thursday Messi will surpass Chile's Sergio Livingstone record by playing in his 35th Copa America match.

Scaloni's combination features 21 players from their World Cup-winning squad, and Argentina are tipped to make it to the final on July 14 in Miami, Florida.

Messi, though, insists they will not be complacent.

“Today we can say we are the best because we are the world champions. But that does not make us believe we are going to win this Copa America by walking,” he said.

Argentina also take on Peru and Chile in Group A. 

Reuters

