Caf announce dates for Afcon 2025 and Wafcon 2024

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in December next year and January 2026 in Morocco while the 2024 Women's Cup of Nations has been moved to July next year, the Confederation of African Football confirmed after its executive committee meeting on Friday.
The announcement of these dates has been delayed by Caf to ensure they did not clash with other major tournaments organised by Fifa and other regions.
But the biggest reason for moving Afcon 2025 to December next year is because Fifa is going to present the expanded Fifa Club World Cup which will feature 32 clubs for the first time next year. The tournament will be played in the US and is likely to played between June 15 and July 13 next year.
The 2025 Afcon will kick off on December 21 2025 and the final will be played on January 18 2026, meaning for the first time the tournament will be played over the festive season.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis spoke of her concerns earlier this week about not knowing when her team would be able to defend the Wafcon title South Africa won for the first time in Morocco in 2022, But Caf have now given clarity to that with the tournament moved to July next year.
Already 12 teams have confirmed their places in Wafcon 2024 which will now be played between July 5 and July 26 2026 in Morocco.
“The announcement of Afcon 2025 took much longer than expected as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties in the light of intensive international and domestic match calendars,” Caf president Patrice Motsepe said.
Caf also announced the opening of the bids for countries willing to host the Caf Women's Champions League 2024; the Caf U17 Afcon; the Caf U20 Afcon; and the Caf Awards 2024.
Meanwhile, Egyptian giants and 12-time winners of the Caf Champions League Al Ahly are likely to meet their Cairo rivals Zamalek, the winners of the Confederation Cup, in the Middle East. Caf confirmed they have received 'attractive offers for the Super Cup 2024, the one-off match which features the winners of the Champions League and Confederation Cup.
Caf announce dates for Afcon 2025 and Wafcon 2024
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
