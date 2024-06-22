France boss Deschamps disappointed with efficiency but happy with chances created

France could not score against the Netherlands and gain the win on Friday which would have secured the top spot in Group D of Euro 2024 and while manager Didier Deschamps would have preferred goals, he was glad his side had opportunities to score.

A 0-0 draw leaves the group wide open, as neither side progressed to the last 16, but the France manager was still happy with his side's performance.

"They (the Dutch) were a little more conservative than I imagined, but my only regret is that we didn't have enough efficiency," Deschamps told reporters.

"We did a lot of things but unfortunately we didn't manage to find the back of the net. And if we hadn't found the back of the net, we weren't going to leave with the three points.

"Again, a high-intensity game, and we wanted to try to repeat the last performance (a 1-0 win over Austria), despite the fact that we didn't have a lot of recovery (time).

"So I'm happy with what my guys did this time despite the fact that we weren't as efficient as I would have liked."

France were without forward Kylian Mbappe, who remained on the bench with the broken nose he suffered in the Austria game, but Deschamps had no regrets about not bringing him into the action, even after his side failed to win.