Euro 2024: What each team needs from final group match to reach last 16

Euro 2024 enters the final group match day with three teams having already secured their place in the last 16, but with only one side out of 24 eliminated from the tournament.

Final positions in the six groups are still up for grabs which determine potential opponents in the knockout stage.

There are four places available in the last 16 for the best third-place finishers, which could lead to a situation of one or more teams going through with two points while another could miss out despite getting four points but finishing fourth in their group.

If teams are level on points, they will be split on head-to-head record, goal difference, then goals scored, then disciplinary points, then their qualifying ranking.

What each team needs to progress:

Group A

Germany are through and assured of a top two finish in the group. They can secure top spot if they do not lose to Switzerland.