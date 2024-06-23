If FAR lose, Chiefs might announce Nabi in the next day or two. If his team win, it is unclear if Nabi would be able to stay at FAR until the final this coming weekend as Chiefs might press for him to still arrive in South Africa this week so he does not begin his 2024-25 preseason too late.
Nabi steered FAR to second place in the tough Moroccan Botola top flight league as his team ended with a 2-0 derby win against FUS Rabat on June 14 but Raja Casablanca took the title ending with a 3-0 away win against Mouloudia Oujda to preserve a single-point lead.
Nabi earned a reputation as a coach capable of challenging for and winning trophies at Young Africans in the ever-improving Tanzanian Premier League, clinching the title in 2021—22 and 2022—23. He steered “Yanga” to the Caf Confederation Cup final in the second of those campaigns, where they lost on away goals (2-2 aggregate) against USM Alger.
He was linked to the Chiefs job ahead of the 2022-23 season and had at least one meeting with the club, who surprisingly opted to move head of youth and technical and former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to the head coaching position.
Da Cruz also has plenty of experience, having managed Lille’s youth side and reserve teams, plus a stint as caretaker of the senior team, where he also worked as a scout; and Royal Excel Mouscron in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League top flight.
Chiefs are desperate for silverware after going nine seasons without it after their previous longest was one and ending in their worst DStv Premiership campaign in 10th as Cavin Johnson took over from fired Ntseki as caretaker in 2023-24, and in need of a technical staff with some trophy pedigree.
Reports indicate Kaizer Chiefs close to a coaching announcement
Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images
A coaching appointment at Kaizer Chiefs appears imminent with the arrival in the country on Sunday morning of Fernando da Cruz, the Frenchman reported to be on the verge of signing as an assistant coach to Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.
A video taken and shared by the football news website Far Post shows 51-year-old Da Cruz walking into the arrivals area at OR Tambo International Airport and being greeted by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
This appears further confirmation the heavily-reported deal for highly-rated 51-year-old Nabi has been concluded.
Chiefs might not need to wait long should they be on the verge of announcing Nabi — who will reportedly arrive with five new technical staff members, including Da Cruz — as head coach.
The Tunisian’s Moroccan club, FAR Rabat, are involved in what might be their final game of the season at 9pm SA time on Sunday night when they meet Maghreb AS de Fès in their Moroccan Throne Cup semifinal.
Nabi will need personnel upgrade if signed by Kaizer Chiefs: Lucas Radebe
If FAR lose, Chiefs might announce Nabi in the next day or two. If his team win, it is unclear if Nabi would be able to stay at FAR until the final this coming weekend as Chiefs might press for him to still arrive in South Africa this week so he does not begin his 2024-25 preseason too late.
Nabi steered FAR to second place in the tough Moroccan Botola top flight league as his team ended with a 2-0 derby win against FUS Rabat on June 14 but Raja Casablanca took the title ending with a 3-0 away win against Mouloudia Oujda to preserve a single-point lead.
Nabi earned a reputation as a coach capable of challenging for and winning trophies at Young Africans in the ever-improving Tanzanian Premier League, clinching the title in 2021—22 and 2022—23. He steered “Yanga” to the Caf Confederation Cup final in the second of those campaigns, where they lost on away goals (2-2 aggregate) against USM Alger.
He was linked to the Chiefs job ahead of the 2022-23 season and had at least one meeting with the club, who surprisingly opted to move head of youth and technical and former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to the head coaching position.
Da Cruz also has plenty of experience, having managed Lille’s youth side and reserve teams, plus a stint as caretaker of the senior team, where he also worked as a scout; and Royal Excel Mouscron in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League top flight.
Chiefs are desperate for silverware after going nine seasons without it after their previous longest was one and ending in their worst DStv Premiership campaign in 10th as Cavin Johnson took over from fired Ntseki as caretaker in 2023-24, and in need of a technical staff with some trophy pedigree.
READ MORE
Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane
Pirates confirm Spanish preseason tour and clash against Wayne Rooney's new club
Caf announce dates for Afcon 2025 and Wafcon 2024
Mkhalele announces Bafana Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos