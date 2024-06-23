Soccer

Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown

23 June 2024 - 15:27 By Toby Davis
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti during a training session at Hemberg-Stadion in Iserlohn, Germany on Saturday.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti during a training session at Hemberg-Stadion in Iserlohn, Germany on Saturday.
Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC

With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday's decisive Group B match.

Italy's chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia's 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.

Italy, second with three points after their opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runners-up if they avoid defeat. They will be unable to progress, however, if they lose and Albania beat group winners Spain in the other Group B decider.

The situation is more pressing for Zlatko Dalic's Croatia, who began the tournament with a thumping 3-0 loss to Spain and prop up the table with a point. They will go through as runners-up if they beat Italy and Albania do not beat Spain.

A draw, however, is unlikely to be good enough as no team have made the next round with two points since the Euro finals expanded to 24 teams in 2016 — offering a place in the last 16 to the four best third-placed finishers.

Italy's loss to Spain prompted damning headlines and national soul searching.

La Gazzetta dello Sport denounced Luciano Spalletti's side as “Little Italy” while Corriere dello Sport demanded a “Reset”.

The loss was by a slender margin but it should have been far more emphatic as Spain's 20 attempts on goal contrasted with Italy's four, their fewest in a Euro or World Cup match since at least 1980.

Spalletti said his players lacked freshness, and wondered whether they needed more rest after Spain's relentless attacks left them chasing shadows for most of the 90 minutes.

Croatia's struggles have come as a surprise to coach Dalic, whose side reached the World Cup semifinals in Qatar two years ago and the final in 2018.

“We didn’t expect to have such a difficult story in these two matches, it has been a struggle,” he said after their draw with Albania.

Euro 2024: What each team needs from final group match to reach last 16

Euro 2024 enters the final group matchday with three teams having already secured their place in the last 16, but with only one side out of 24 ...
Sport
3 hours ago

A major issue for Croatia has been their sleepy starts to games. They conceded three goals to Spain in the first half and fell behind to Albania with 11 minutes on the clock.

While their technical ability is not in question, having bossed possession against both Spain and Albania, they have seemed flat in the final third and been unable to build sustained pressure.

With midfield conjuror Luka Modric, now 38, converted full back Ivan Perisic, 35, and forward Andrej Kramaric, 33, Dalic has kept faith with the old guard that has served him so well in the past.

Yet this could be one tournament too far for a side who have frequently surpassed expectations.

“The World Cup was two years ago and slowly our players are getting older, and this whole tournament has shown us that everyone is having a hard time,” Dalic said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Masterful Kevin De Bruyne leads from front to get Belgium firing again

Belgium's fearsome forward line needed only 73 seconds to finally come alive at Euro 2024 on Saturday but almost 80 minutes later they were still ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Portugal beat Turkey 3-0 to book spot in Euro 2024 knockouts

Portugal cruised to a 3-0 win against Turkey on Saturday and booked their spot in the Euro 2024 last 16 as Group F winners thanks to a Bernardo Silva ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Hjulmand prescribes 'hygge' for Danish day off after England draw

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has decided to reward his players with a much-needed day off after their Euro 2024 draw against England on Thursday, ...
Sport
2 days ago

France boss Deschamps disappointed with efficiency but happy with chances created

France could not score against the Netherlands and gain the win on Friday which would have secured the top spot in Group D of Euro 2024 and while ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dominant Spain outclass Italy to book last-16 spot

Spain outclassed defending champions Italy and booked a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win on Thursday that was settled by ...
Sport
2 days ago

England held by Denmark after Hjulmand stunner

England missed the chance to book their place in the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Group C on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. African champs debacle: SA sprinter leads walkout of stars in Cameroon Sport
  2. Comrades Marathon organisers investigate allegations of cheating Sport
  3. Wayde downs Akani in 200m shoot-out as Edmund qualifies for Olympics Sport
  4. Comrades Marathon Association to probe alleged racist comment by board member Sport
  5. Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia, keep World Cup semis hopes alive Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...