Soccer

France need goals against Poland with or without Mbappé

24 June 2024 - 17:56 By William Schomberg
Kylian Mbappé during training France's training session at Paderborn Arena in Paderborn, Germany on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Kacper Pempel

France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as they seek to finish top of their Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappé.

The striker — who broke his nose in France's opener against Austria — donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

France have so far failed to find the net themselves in Germany — they beat Austria in their opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands — so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappé back against Poland.

Netherlands sit top of Group D, having scored more goals than the French. The group winners will face the second-placed team in Group F, a spot held now by Turkey, while the runners-up will face whoever comes second in Group E where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.

Should France finish in third place, they could face England or Spain in the last 16.

On paper, Poland look like easy opponents for France — they are the only team at Euro 2024 already certain to be heading home having lost to the Netherlands and Austria.

The Dutch face trickier opposition: in-form Austria who will be hoping for a top-two finish in the group themselves.

But Poland coach Michal Probierz has said he wants to use the France match to draw a line under his side's disappointing form and get them ready for their World Cup qualifiers.

Mbappé sat out the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands which left Deschamps ruing France's failure to turn opportunities into goals.

“The only regret I have, regarding the number of chances we saw, is the fact that we didn't win,” he said.

The last time the two countries met, France cruised past Poland in a last-16 match at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 with Mbappé scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

The game at the Dortmund BVB Stadion may mark the end of the international career of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who has said his time with the national team is coming to a close.

Captain Robert Lewandowski, who has appeared only fleetingly so far in Germany due to an injury, will probably be taking his European Championship bow at the age of 35.

Reuters

