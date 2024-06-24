France need goals against Poland with or without Mbappé

France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as they seek to finish top of their Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappé.

The striker — who broke his nose in France's opener against Austria — donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

France have so far failed to find the net themselves in Germany — they beat Austria in their opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands — so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappé back against Poland.

Netherlands sit top of Group D, having scored more goals than the French. The group winners will face the second-placed team in Group F, a spot held now by Turkey, while the runners-up will face whoever comes second in Group E where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.

Should France finish in third place, they could face England or Spain in the last 16.

On paper, Poland look like easy opponents for France — they are the only team at Euro 2024 already certain to be heading home having lost to the Netherlands and Austria.