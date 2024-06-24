Spain complete perfect group stage, Italy also into last 16

Spain offered further evidence of their Euro 2024 title credentials as Ferran Torres's goal ensured their second-string line-up beat Albania 1-0 to make it three wins from three in Group B on Monday.

Already assured of a last-16 spot as group winners, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to the side that began the victory over reigning champions Italy.

Several players gave De La Fuente food for thought as the business end of the tournament looms, not least man-of-the-match Torres, whose clinically taken 13th-minute goal settled the contest.

While Spain matched their feat of 2008 when they also won every group game on the way to the title, Albania's hopes of a first venture into the knockout rounds were crushed.

They finished bottom of the group with one point.

Spain topped the group with nine points with Italy second on four after they snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Croatia who ended in third place with two points.

Albania's defeat also had an impact elsewhere, meaning France, Netherlands and England progressed to the next round before their final group matches.