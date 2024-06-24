Soccer

Spain complete perfect group stage, Italy also into last 16

24 June 2024 - 23:29 By Martyn Herman and Trevor Stynes
Ferran Torres celebrates scoring for Spain with Dani Olmo in front of their fans in their Euro 2024 Group B win against Albania at Dusseldorf Arena.
Image: Reuters/Carmen Jaspersen

Spain offered further evidence of their Euro 2024 title credentials as Ferran Torres's goal ensured their second-string line-up beat Albania 1-0 to make it three wins from three in Group B on Monday.

Already assured of a last-16 spot as group winners, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to the side that began the victory over reigning champions Italy.

Several players gave De La Fuente food for thought as the business end of the tournament looms, not least man-of-the-match Torres, whose clinically taken 13th-minute goal settled the contest.

While Spain matched their feat of 2008 when they also won every group game on the way to the title, Albania's hopes of a first venture into the knockout rounds were crushed.

They finished bottom of the group with one point.

Spain topped the group with nine points with Italy second on four after they snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Croatia who ended in third place with two points.

Albania's defeat also had an impact elsewhere, meaning France, Netherlands and England progressed to the next round before their final group matches.

Centreback Aymeric Laporte was the only Spain player retained as De La Fuente flexed his squad players.

Albania may have sensed an opportunity to create history and their thousands of fans — decked out in red and black — created a fever pitch atmosphere as kickoff approached on a sultry summer evening alongside the River Rhine.

The fog of their red flares was still hanging over the pitch, however, when Spain produced a vivid reminder of the depth in their squad.

Dani Olmo split the Albanian defence with a slide-rule pass and Torres, in for rested 16-year-old Lamine Yamal on the right wing, sent a left-foot finish in off the post.

Spain, wearing a pastel-yellow second strip, controlled the tempo of the opening period to such an extent that Albania, for all their energy, were unable to give their fans anything to feed off.

It took Albania 45 minutes to force David Raya into a save and it was a decent one as the Arsenal keeper sprang to his left to keep out a well-struck shot by Kristjan Asllani.

Sauntering Spain briefly upped the pace at the start of the second half with Joselu showing great agility to hook a volley over the bar from Alejandro Grimaldo's cross.

Albania's found their voices again with the arrival of Armando Broja off the bench on the hour mark and he almost made an immediate impact as he tried to lift a shot over Raya but the keeper stuck out his left arm to claw it away.

Albania finished strongly with Spain coming off the throttle but they could make little impact.

An added time goal from Mattia Zaccagni saw Italy snatch a the with Croatia that was enough to earn them a place in the last 16 as Group B runners-up, where they will face Switzerland, while Croatia must wait to see if they progress.

After a scoreless first half, Croatia's Luka Modric had a penalty saved in the 54th minute but less than a minute later he smashed home a rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off another fine save from Ante Budimir.

The goal brought defending champions Italy to life, and they pressed for the equaliser which would take them through and with time running out Zaccagni curled home a shot from distance to break Croatian hearts.

Croatia are third in the group on two points and must wait to see if they will progress as one of the best four third-placed finishers.

Albania are eliminated after coming bottom of the group on one point after their defeat to Spain, a result that means England, France and the Netherlands are now guaranteed to finish at least among the four best third-placed teams. 

Reuters

