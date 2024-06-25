Soccer

England top Group C, Slovenia and Denmark also through

25 June 2024 - 23:19 By Martin Petty and Andrew Cawthorne
Petar Stojanovic of Slovenia is challenged for the ball by Kyle Walker and Declan Rice of England in their Euro 2024 group match at Cologne Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

England finished top and Slovenia also advanced to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after an uninspiring 0-0 draw in their final Group C match on Tuesday.

England had already qualified for the round of 16 and, despite another flat performance, the draw leaves them in first place in the group on five points.

Slovenia finished level on three points with Denmark, who drew 0-0 with Serbia, and though they had the same goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary record, the Danes appeared to have advanced in second place due to their Uefa ranking, going through with Slovenia, subject to confirmation.

England had the best of the action in a tepid game of few real chances, with Harry Kane and Phil Foden forcing easy saves from goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Bukayo Saka having a goal ruled out in the first half for offside.

England dominated possession but had few shots on target as Slovenia defended resolutely and tried to crowd out every attack from their frustrated opponents. 

Denmark secured a place in the knockout phase a nervy 0-0 draw in Munich against Serbia who head home after coming bottom of Group C.

The Danes had most possession and chances, with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from midfield, but were unable to turn that into a goal in their third draw of the tournament.

They will await Uefa confirmation of whether they came second or third in the group — affecting who they face in the last 16 — depending on disciplinary points or rankings versus Slovenia.

Serbia defended stoutly for long periods, but could not provide opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty several times. They came fourth in the group with two points from two draws.

Both teams had goals disallowed, Denmark for a corner that went out of play and Serbia for offside. 

Reuters

