Extra security to watch selfie-hunters as Ronaldo’s Portugal face Georgia

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced Uefa to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal's 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

“Safety and security in the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities are the ultimate priority for Uefa, DFB (German Football Association) and Euro 2024,” Uefa said in a statement.

“To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents. For reasons of security, we cannot comment further on specific measures.