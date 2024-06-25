Soccer

Extra security to watch selfie-hunters as Ronaldo’s Portugal face Georgia

25 June 2024 - 18:41 By Fernando Kallas
A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in their Euro 2024 Group F match against Turkey at Dortmund BVB Stadion on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Carmen Jaspersen

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced Uefa to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal's 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

“Safety and security in the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities are the ultimate priority for Uefa, DFB (German Football Association) and Euro 2024,” Uefa said in a statement.

“To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents. For reasons of security, we cannot comment further on specific measures.

“Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass.”

Though the invaders seemed to want just a photo, Portugal coach Robert Martinez expressed fears.

“It's a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good,” he told reporters.

“I think we all love a fan that recognises that big star and the big icons ... but you can understand that there is a very, very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong.”

It is still unclear if Ronaldo will play on Wednesday as Martinez suggested he would rotate his squad.

Mbappé wants to play against Poland, Deschamps says

Kylian Mbappé is making progress in his recovery from a broken nose and wants to play against Poland at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, France coach Didier ...
Sport
9 hours ago

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is never keen on taking breaks, especially in major tournaments, as he is obsessed with breaking and extending his records which include most goals, appearances and assists for his country.

At 39, Ronaldo would become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he nets at Euro 2024.

The Turkish are second on three points while Czech Republic and Georgia are bottom on one.

Willy Sagnol's Georgia have a mountain to climb against the Portuguese after a heartbreaking defeat by Turkey and a draw with Czech Republic.

One point was arguably a harsh return for a battling Georgia side who hit the post late against Turkey and missed a good chance to beat the Czechs with the last kick of the game.

They still could finish second and qualify if they beat Portugal and the Czechs overcome Turkey, but would be eliminated if they lose or draw and the Czechs avoid defeat.

Wednesday's Euro 2024 fixtures:

Ukraine v Belgium (6pm)

Slovakia v Romania (6pm)

Georgia v Portugal (9pm)

Czech Republic v Turkey (9pm)

Reuters

