Soccer

Mbappé scores but France held, Austria top group, Dutch still through

25 June 2024 - 20:20 By Sam Tobin and Philip O'Connor
Olivier Giroud of France and Jan Bednarek of Poland battle for the ball in their Euro 2024 Group D match at Football Stadium Dortmund on Tuesday.
Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

A Kylian Mbappé penalty was cancelled by Robert Lewandowski's spot-kick as already-eliminated Poland held France to a 1-1 draw in Dortmund on Tuesday, meaning the French finish second in Euro 2024's Group D.

Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first European Championship goal — and the first scored by a French player at the tournament — when he calmly slotted home a penalty given for Jakub Kiwior's clumsy challenge on Ousmane Dembele.

But Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi, which allowed Lewandowski to level from the spot in the 79th minute — after his first effort was saved by Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have advanced off his line too early.

The result means France will face whoever comes second in Group E, where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points. 

A left-footed rocket from Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands that sent them into the last 16 as Group D winners, with the Dutch also progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Austria topped the group on six points, with France second on five and the Netherlands third on four. Already eliminated Poland finished with one point.

Austria took the lead in the sixth minute through an own goal by Donyell Malen but Cody Gakpo levelled for the Dutch two minutes after the break before a diving header from Romano Schmid put the Austrians back in front just before the hour.

Memphis Depay equalised again for the Netherlands in the 75th but Sabitzer's thumping finish five minutes later secured the win and top spot for Austria, who will play the Group F runners-up. 

Reuters

