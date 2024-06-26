Argentina’s Scaloni says balance key in who starts upfront after Chile win

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he takes it game by game deciding who starts up front at the Copa America after opting for Julian Alvarez over Lautaro Martinez to partner Lionel Messi for a second straight match.

With Argentina's all-time leading scorer Messi the first name on the team sheet for key games, there is significant competition in the squad for the position of second striker.

Scaloni has opted to start Alvarez in wins over Canada and Chile, with Serie A's top scorer Martinez replacing him from the bench in the second half of both games.

Alvarez has scored one goal so far, while Martinez has netted twice, including Tuesday's late winner against Chile that sent Argentina into the quarterfinals.

“Lautaro and Julian have played together,” Scaloni said.

“There's always the need for balance. And, well, Lautaro is very happy today, and Julian is too. I will always choose the one that I think is best suited for that match.