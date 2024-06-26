Soccer

Belgium limp into last 16, Slovenia and Slovakia through, Ukraine out

26 June 2024 - 20:41 By Christian Radnedge and Trevor Stynes
Ukraine's Heorhiy Sudakov looks dejected after their Euro 2024 Group E draw against Belgium a Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday that saw them exit on goal difference.
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

Belgium drew 0-0 with Ukraine on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024 where they will face France, while the Ukrainians bow out after Group E's final match.

Romania finish as group winners after they drew 1-1 with Slovakia in the other match.

All the teams finished on four points, but Romania pushed the Belgians into second on goals scored. Slovakia finished above Ukraine on goal difference to advance as one of the four best third-place finishers.

Domenico Tedesco's Belgium dominated possession in the tight contest, though it was Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine who had more attempts on goal in the first half.

But the two teams cancelled each other out in the second period as Belgium clung on for a place in the knockout stage.

The draw between Slovakia sent both sides into the last 16, with Romania top and Slovakia through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The group was on a knife-edge with all four teams beginning the final day on three points and though a draw would have been enough for both sides, the game was action-packed.

The sides went in level at the break after Ondrej Duda put Slovakia in front with a header from Juraj Kucka's cross and Romania levelled with a penalty converted by Razvan Marin.

Romania finished top thanks to more goals scored than Belgium who were runners-up, ahead of Slovakia on goal difference. Ukraine ended bottom because of a worse goal difference than Slovakia.

Romania will face either Slovenia or the Netherlands in the last 16. 

Reuters

