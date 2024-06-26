Soccer

Georgia shock Portugal to advance, Turkey beat Czechs and go through

26 June 2024 - 23:24 By William Schomberg
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Otar Kiteishvili celebrate after Georges Mikautadze (not pictured) scores their second goal in their Euro 2024 Group F win against v Portugal at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Leon Kuegeler

Georgia stunned Portugal to reach the knockouts at Euro 2024 — their first ever major tournament — with a 2-0 win over the former European champions on Wednesday, settled by an early Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike and a Georges Mikautadze penalty.

The win, albeit against a largely second-string Portugal who had already made it into the next round, represented the greatest result for Georgia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Having come a disappointing fourth in their Euro qualifying group, Georgia had to take a circuitous route to Germany, first by winning their group in the less glamorous Euro Nations tournament and then defeating Greece in a play-off.

But there was nothing undeserved about the way coach Willy Sagnol, the former Bayern Munich and France defender, and his side claimed a third-place finish in Group F and set up a last 16 meeting with three-time Euro winners Spain.

Turkey held off a spirited comeback from the Czech Republic and scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 triumph that confirmed second place in Group F and booked a last-16 clash with Austria.

The Czechs needed a win to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans.

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu's 50th-minute strike made matters even worse but Tomas Soucek's equaliser 16 minutes later offered the Czechs hope.

Turkey, however, secured victory with a stoppage-time strike from Cenk Tosun.

Reuters

