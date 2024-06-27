Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene

27 June 2024 - 10:37 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene says Chiefs veteran Itumelenf Khune is not finished.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by decorated Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene. 

Mweene, who has won nine league titles, the Champions League and many cup competitions with the Brazilians, talks about how the Cosafa Cup launched his international career with Zambia, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012. 

He also talks about the healthy state of goalkeeping in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the likes of Ronwen Williams of Sundowns, Darren Keet of Cape Town City, Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs, Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates, Sage Stevens of Stellenbosch FC and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu performing well. 

Mweene also insisted veteran Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune still has a few years left in him at the highest level and how he is enjoying his coaching role at Sundowns under Wendell Robinson. 

