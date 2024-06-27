In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by decorated Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene.
Mweene, who has won nine league titles, the Champions League and many cup competitions with the Brazilians, talks about how the Cosafa Cup launched his international career with Zambia, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by decorated Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene. Mweene, who has won nine league titles, the Champions League and many cup competitions with the Brazilians, talks about how Cosafa Cup launched his international career with Zambia. He also talked about the healthy state of goalkeeping in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the likes of Ronwen Williams of Sundowns, Darren Keet of Cape Town City, Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs, Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates, Sage Stevens of Stellenbosch and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu. Mweene also insisted that veteran Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune still has a few years left in him at the highest level and how he is enjoying his coaching role at Sundowns under Wendell Robinson. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
He also talks about the healthy state of goalkeeping in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the likes of Ronwen Williams of Sundowns, Darren Keet of Cape Town City, Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs, Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates, Sage Stevens of Stellenbosch FC and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu performing well.
Mweene also insisted veteran Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune still has a few years left in him at the highest level and how he is enjoying his coaching role at Sundowns under Wendell Robinson.
MORE:
