Soccer

Pirates confirm acquisition of highly rated Angolan attacker Gilberto

28 June 2024 - 09:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates have signed Angolan winger Gilberto.
Image: Ampe Rogerio/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the acquisition of highly rated Angolan attacker Delvi Miguel Vieira. 

The 23-year-old Vieira, popularly known as Gilberto, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Premier Soccer League side as they boost the squad for their participation in the Champions League. 

The skilful Gilberto arrives from Angolan giants Petro de Luanda and will add options for coach Jose Riveiro who already has Monnapule Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa in his attacking line-up. 

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Delvi Miguel Vieira. The 23-year-old joins the Club on a three-year deal after passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

“Delvi, better known as Gilberto, joins the Buccaneers after two seasons with Angolan Girabola champions Petro du Luanda.” 

Gilberto comes off an impressive season where he starred at the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast earlier in the year, helping Angola to the quarterfinals of the tournament. 

Gilberto is expected in South Africa on Friday and will be part of the squad for their outbound preseason tour of Spain from July 8. 

Meanwhile, Cape Town City have also announced the signing of midfielder Fortune Makaringe who was recently released by Pirates. 

