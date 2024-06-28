Orlando Pirates have confirmed the acquisition of highly rated Angolan attacker Delvi Miguel Vieira.
Pirates confirm acquisition of highly rated Angolan attacker Gilberto
Image: Ampe Rogerio/BackpagePix
“Delvi, better known as Gilberto, joins the Buccaneers after two seasons with Angolan Girabola champions Petro du Luanda.”
Gilberto comes off an impressive season where he starred at the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast earlier in the year, helping Angola to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Gilberto is expected in South Africa on Friday and will be part of the squad for their outbound preseason tour of Spain from July 8.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City have also announced the signing of midfielder Fortune Makaringe who was recently released by Pirates.
