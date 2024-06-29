Soccer

Camavinga not happy on French bench but feels his time will come

29 June 2024 - 15:30 By Reuters
France's Eduardo Camavinga in action with Poland's Kacper Urbanski.
Image: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

From a leading role in Champions League success this season to coming off the bench at the European Championship, France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga admitted it was not easy being confined to a substitute’s role at the tournament in Germany.

The 21-year-old midfielder was a regular for Real Madrid as they swept to the Champions League and La Liga titles but at Euro 2024 he has played only 48 minutes, making cameo appearances against Austria and Poland in their group games.

“This is not a positive outcome for me. The fact that I don't play much doesn't necessarily make me happy,” Camavinga told a Saturday press conference.

“But I know that one day or another, my time will come. You have to be ready, like at the World Cup when the coach asked me to come on in the final.

“You have to be ready during training, already. Me, before matches, I do the same thing, I listen to music, I do my warm-ups. If my head is right, my legs will follow. A competition is not played with 11 players. The most important thing is to be focused until the end.”

Much-fancied France, who surprisingly failed to finish top of their group, next face Belgium, where Camavinga’s former team mate Jeremy Doku will line up against him in Monday’s round-of-16 clash in Düsseldorf.

“I played with Jeremy at Rennes,” said Camavinga. “It's difficult to defend against him, he is explosive. He is aggressive.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, though, is absent after a bust-up with Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco last year.

“Well, him not playing is a good thing for us,” Camavinga said.

“Belgium are a great (footballing) nation, with great players. The group stage is the past for them, like for us, and I think mentally, the Belgians will be stronger. This remains a team that can surprise us at any time.”

Camavinga is still expected to be on the bench even if France coach Didier Deschamps makes changes.

In the World Cup final, Camavinga came on in an unusual role at left-back, and he was asked on Saturday whether he might have to do it again at the Euros.

“I still don't enjoy it, that hasn't changed. But I'm a team player. If I have to play fullback again, I will. But it remains a position that I do not like,” he told reporters.

