Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm parting ways with Keagan Dolly and other players

29 June 2024 - 12:23 By SPORT STAFF
Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium on November 08, 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed parting ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been released alongside fellow midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe, defender Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo.

“The club has conducted discussions with various players' representatives and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.

“There have been some decisions made, though, and the players have been released at the end of their contracts.”

Dolly joined Chiefs in July 2021 with high expectations but during his time with the Glamour Boys he was troubled by injuries.

Amakhosi are currently going through massive changes both on and off the field as the preparations for the new campaign continues.

Chiefs are expected to head into the 2024/25 season with a completely new technical team to be led by incoming head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Elson Ayanda Sithole.

The 23-year-old shot stopper joins the Citizens from newly promoted side Magesi FC.

READ:

Pirates confirm acquisition of highly rated Angolan attacker Gilberto

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the acquisition of highly rated Angolan attacker Delvi Miguel Vieira.
Sport
1 day ago

Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation

Caf and Safa have chosen not to comment on reports of an impending investigation into embattled Safa president Danny Jordaan.
Sport
3 hours ago

PODCAST | Pitso and Marawa smoke peace pipe after years of frosty relations

South Africa's most successful football coach, Pitso Mosimane, and sportscaster Robert Marawa have buried the hatchet after a long-standing standoff ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay

Brazil coach Dorival Junior extolled Vinicius Junior's skill on the field after the Real Madrid forward propelled Brazil to a 4-1 COPA America ...
Sport
6 hours ago
