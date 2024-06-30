Chiefs said four players are being released, including Dolly, “who arrived in 2021 from France. He played 67 matches for Chiefs”.
“Siyethemba Sithebe has also left after two seasons, during which he appeared 39 times in the gold & black colours of Amakhosi.
“Defender Sifiso Hlanti will also exit after three seasons since his arrival from the now defunct Wits. He appeared 62 times in Chiefs colours and managed to score four goals.
“Another defender, Njabulo Ngcobo, has also left after three seasons with Amakhosi. He joined the Club from Swallows and featured in 45 matches in all competitions.
The club said it would “communicate further changes to the personnel as they happen”.
“Lastly, as we plan to start another season, the club will soon announce the new coach and his technical team, which will be tasked with guiding the team back to winning ways as we approach our 55-year anniversary in the next season.
“These changes, and other developments, will be communicated in due course on our various platforms — including the club’s website and official social media apps, as and when they unfold, to keep our supporters abreast of the progression.
“In closing, we acknowledge every call received, every message posted on X, Facebook, Instagram and all other platforms and as call-ins to various radio stations. We appreciate the support and passion, and we are wholeheartedly committed to restoring Amakhosi to the status of 'Mighty' and fighting for the glory that our magnificent supporters deserve.”
Chiefs say they will reveal coach ‘soon’ as possible Nabi announcement hits snag
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Kaizer Chiefs have said they will announce their new head coach and his technical staff “soon”, without specifying a timeline.
Chiefs posted on X: “The club will soon announce the new coach and his technical team, which will be tasked with guiding the team back to winning ways as we approach our 55-year anniversary in the next season.”
The post was accompanied by a statement clarifying various player and technical staff contractual situations and exits from the club.
The new head coach is expected, and has been heavily reported, to be 58-year-old Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.
However, Chiefs' announcement of Nabi as head coach might have hit a complication due to the death on Saturday of Moroccan King Mohammed VI's mother, Lalla Latifa Amahzoune.
Nabi's appointment is believed to have been delayed by his AS FAR Rabat reaching the final of the Moroccan throne Cup, where they were set to meet Raja Casablanca at Stade d'Agadir in Agadir on Monday night at 7pm SA time.
However after the death of Amahzoune it has been reported that general activities in the country, including football matches, will be postponed for 10 days.
The arrival in South Africa last Sunday of the coach reported to be signing as Nabi's assistant, 51-year-old Frenchman Fernando da Cruz, being greeted at OR Tambo International Airport by Chiefs' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, appears to have been confirmation Nabi will sign with Amakhosi.
Nabi is expected to bring five other technical staff members with him to Chiefs.
Chiefs confirmed highly-rated, long-time goalkeeping coach Rainer Dinkelacker, who returned to Chiefs a year ago, will leave as per his contract.
The club said the much-maligned Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzalez, who scored no goals in 13 league and cup matches on loan from Real Santa Cruz in Bolivia, returns to his parent club, and confirmed the exit of former Bafana Bafana winger Keagan Dolly.
“Chiefs' players and technical staff returned to Club headquarters in Naturena at the start of the week for testing, assessments and preseason training. This is as the team prepares for the new season after finishing in the unacceptable position of 10th on the log in 2023-24,” Amakhosi said.
“As the management team, we are resolute in our determination to rectify the situation and ensure we turn things around in the new season. We have thoroughly reviewed the season and have begun making appropriate changes as we get under way with preparations for the new season.
“Members of management and the technical team will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to ensure the team hits the ground running when the 2024-25 season begins at the start of August.
“There are a few preliminary changes which have been implemented in alignment with the contracts that were agreed upon at the start of, or during, the season.
“Coach Rainer Dinkelacker, who was recalled at the start of the season to assist in the goalkeeping department, has left as per agreement.
“Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzalez ... has returned to his mother club, Real Santa Cruz, in Bolivia.
“The club has entered discussions with the representatives of various players and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations.”
Kaizer Chiefs confirm parting ways with Keagan Dolly and other players
Chiefs said four players are being released, including Dolly, “who arrived in 2021 from France. He played 67 matches for Chiefs”.
“Siyethemba Sithebe has also left after two seasons, during which he appeared 39 times in the gold & black colours of Amakhosi.
“Defender Sifiso Hlanti will also exit after three seasons since his arrival from the now defunct Wits. He appeared 62 times in Chiefs colours and managed to score four goals.
“Another defender, Njabulo Ngcobo, has also left after three seasons with Amakhosi. He joined the Club from Swallows and featured in 45 matches in all competitions.
The club said it would “communicate further changes to the personnel as they happen”.
“Lastly, as we plan to start another season, the club will soon announce the new coach and his technical team, which will be tasked with guiding the team back to winning ways as we approach our 55-year anniversary in the next season.
“These changes, and other developments, will be communicated in due course on our various platforms — including the club’s website and official social media apps, as and when they unfold, to keep our supporters abreast of the progression.
“In closing, we acknowledge every call received, every message posted on X, Facebook, Instagram and all other platforms and as call-ins to various radio stations. We appreciate the support and passion, and we are wholeheartedly committed to restoring Amakhosi to the status of 'Mighty' and fighting for the glory that our magnificent supporters deserve.”
READ MORE
No honeymoon for Nasreddine Nabi and his crew at Kaizer Chiefs
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene
PODCAST | Pitso and Marawa smoke peace pipe after years of frosty relations
Nabi’s FAR Rabat win semi, perhaps delaying Kaizer Chiefs announcement?
Reports indicate Kaizer Chiefs close to a coaching announcement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos