Soccer

Orlando Pirates ‘devastated’ at news of death of former striker

30 June 2024 - 23:41 By Sports Staff
Former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga has died, the Football Association of Zambia says.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Former Zambia and Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga has died, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said.

Pirates expressed its shock at the death of the 27-year-old. The FAZ posted on X on Sunday night: “Former Chipolopolo forward Justin Shonga has died.

“Zambia Police Deputy Spokesperson Dan Mwale has confirmed [the news] in an interview with the FAZ media team. Mwale said Shonga died at Sikanze Police Hospital [In Lusaka] after a short illness. More details will be availed in due course.”

Pirates posted: "@orlandopirates is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, Justin Shonga . Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Shonga was signed by Pirates from Nkwazi FC in September 2017 and played for three years for the Buccaneers until his departure to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in October 2020.

He spent time at Cape Town City, Ismaily SC in Egypt and Sekhukhune United before a return to Nkwazi in 2023. Shonga played for FC Gagra in Georgia in 2023-24 and was on the books of Najran Sports Club in Saudi Arabia's second tier, who he signed for in January, at the time of his death.

