Bafana will be competitive in must-win final group game against Eswatini: Mkhalele

01 July 2024 - 14:37
Tawana Mbakile of Botswana and Brendon Thabo Moloisane of Bafana Bafana tussle for control during their Cosafa Cup clash at the Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha.
Image: Michal Sheehan/Gallo Images

Ensuring his players are mentally and physically ready is high on Bafana Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele’s priority list as they gear up for their final group game against Eswatini in the 2024 Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The host nation, who have played to draws against Mozambique (1-1) and Botswana (0-0), head into the final round of matches knowing a win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium would guarantee them a safe passage to the semifinals.

But it is not as cut and dried as it may sound.

All four Group A sides have two points after the opening four matches ended in draws while only Bafana and Mozambique have managed to find the back of the net.

Wins for two of the four sides in the group would see them advance to the knockouts.

However, should the games between Bafana and Eswatini and Mozambique and Botswana at Wolfson Stadium (both at 3pm) end level, goal difference could determine who makes the knockout stage.

Despite creating numerous chances in their opponents’ final third, Bafana have not been able to find the back of the net as regularly as Mkhalele would have liked.

“Our sessions will consist of more off-field sessions, working on their mental state,” he said.

“When we train, it won’t be hectic training sessions because we need them to be fresh for the next game.

“If we do everything on the field, we may have players who are mentally fit but physically drained, so we need to try to find that balance.

“We will also try to improve confidence, because some players may feel as if they have let the team down, so it is my duty to come in and instil confidence in them to go out and try to get maximum points.”

Having given some of his players a run out over the past two games, the Bafana coach said he had a better idea of their abilities.

“Today’s [Saturday against Botswana] game has given me a better picture of the type and quality of players we have. By giving them minutes on the pitch, we get to see where they are in terms of fitness, mental, emotional and technical level.

“I think we will have a very competitive team in the next game.”

Mkhalele was asked if he would ring the changes for the final group match.

“Over the last few of days, I wanted to see if my players would be in a good physical and emotional state, and if I see those qualities at that particular moment, I will make that decision because we need our strongest players for that final match.”

