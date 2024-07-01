Soccer

Cavin Johnson shown the door as part of Kaizer Chiefs’ restructuring

01 July 2024 - 15:19 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cavin Johnson has parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs. File photo
Cavin Johnson has parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs. File photo
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to part ways with last season’s caretaker coach Cavin Johnson.

Johnson was moved from head of the academy to replace head coach Molefi Ntseki as caretaker as Amakhosi battled for results from the start of the 2023-24 season.

However, the former Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach and Al Ahly (Egypt) assistant coach, after initial positive results, could not improve things and Chiefs suffered their worst DStv Premiership finish of 10th, also going to an unprecedented ninth season without a trophy.

“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to an amicable parting of ways with head of academy Cavin Johnson,” the club said on Monday.

“Johnson joined Chiefs in September 2023 to take up his role at the club. The departure is part of the restructuring process the club is undertaking.

“We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Chiefs and wish him well in the future.”

Chiefs have said they will announce their new head coach soon

The 58-year-old Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi is heavily reported to be the coach who will sign at Amakhosi.

The arrival of the 51-year-old Frenchman reported to be the man Chiefs will hire as Nabi's assistant, Fernando da Cruz, in the country two weekends ago, greeted by Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior at OR Tambo International Airport, appeared confirmation Nabi is being lined up to coach the Soweto giants.

However, if that is the case the announcement appears to have hit a snag for now.

Nabi's FAR Rabat, who he steered to second place to Raja Casablanca in Morocco's Botola top-flight league in the recently concluded campaign, then reached the Throne Cup final.

They were set to meet Raja in the final on Monday but the death on Saturday of the mother of Moroccan King Mohammed V, Lalla Latifa Amahzoune, has seen general activities in the country, including football matches, suspended, reportedly for 10 days.

MORE:

WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players can earn R1m a month in PSL

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi says there is a player or players in the Premier Soccer League who earn more than a R1m a month.
Sport
10 hours ago

Chiefs say they will reveal coach ‘soon’ as possible Nabi announcement hits snag

Kaizer Chiefs have said they will announce their new head coach and his technical staff “soon”, without specifying a timeline.
Sport
1 day ago

No honeymoon for Nasreddine Nabi and his crew at Kaizer Chiefs

Jeff Butler, Ted Dumitru, Muhsin Ertugral, Paul Dolezar — these are some of foreign coaches who came as unknowns in SA and made their names at Kaizer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs confirm parting ways with Keagan Dolly and other players

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed parting ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.
Sport
2 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene

In the 25th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by decorated Mamelodi ...
Sport
4 days ago

Nabi’s FAR Rabat win semi, perhaps delaying Kaizer Chiefs announcement?

Reported Kaizer Chiefs coaching target Nasreddine Nabi's AS FAR Rabat beat Maghreb AS de Fès 2-0 in their Moroccan Throne Cup semifinal on Sunday ...
Sport
1 week ago

Reports indicate Kaizer Chiefs close to a coaching announcement

A coaching appointment at Kaizer Chiefs appears imminent with the arrival in the country on Sunday morning of Fernando da Cruz, the Frenchman ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates ‘devastated’ at news of death of former striker Soccer
  2. WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players can earn R1m a month in PSL Soccer
  3. Chiefs say they will reveal coach ‘soon’ as possible Nabi announcement hits snag Soccer
  4. Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation Soccer
  5. ‘It’s good for it to sting,’ says Markram after Proteas come up short Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...