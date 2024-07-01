“We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Chiefs and wish him well in the future.”
Cavin Johnson shown the door as part of Kaizer Chiefs’ restructuring
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to part ways with last season’s caretaker coach Cavin Johnson.
Johnson was moved from head of the academy to replace head coach Molefi Ntseki as caretaker as Amakhosi battled for results from the start of the 2023-24 season.
However, the former Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach and Al Ahly (Egypt) assistant coach, after initial positive results, could not improve things and Chiefs suffered their worst DStv Premiership finish of 10th, also going to an unprecedented ninth season without a trophy.
“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to an amicable parting of ways with head of academy Cavin Johnson,” the club said on Monday.
“Johnson joined Chiefs in September 2023 to take up his role at the club. The departure is part of the restructuring process the club is undertaking.
“We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Chiefs and wish him well in the future.”
Chiefs have said they will announce their new head coach soon.
The 58-year-old Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi is heavily reported to be the coach who will sign at Amakhosi.
The arrival of the 51-year-old Frenchman reported to be the man Chiefs will hire as Nabi's assistant, Fernando da Cruz, in the country two weekends ago, greeted by Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior at OR Tambo International Airport, appeared confirmation Nabi is being lined up to coach the Soweto giants.
However, if that is the case the announcement appears to have hit a snag for now.
Nabi's FAR Rabat, who he steered to second place to Raja Casablanca in Morocco's Botola top-flight league in the recently concluded campaign, then reached the Throne Cup final.
They were set to meet Raja in the final on Monday but the death on Saturday of the mother of Moroccan King Mohammed V, Lalla Latifa Amahzoune, has seen general activities in the country, including football matches, suspended, reportedly for 10 days.
