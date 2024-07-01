Soccer

Spain deserved win, says De la Fuente who now has Germany in his sights

01 July 2024 - 08:49 By Mark Gleeson and Mitch Phillips
Spain's Rodri celebrates scoring their first goal with Robin Le Normand in their Euro 2024 round of 16 win against Georgia at Cologne Stadium on Sunday night.
Image: Reuters/Carmen Jaspersen

Spain enjoyed almost total control of Sunday's Euro 2024 win over Georgia and were now looking forward with confidence to a quarterfinal against Germany, coach Luis de la Fuente said.

Spain came back after conceding an own goal to beat Georgia 4-1 in their last-16 tie at the Düsseldorf Arena on Sunday and were praised by their coach for an efficient performance.

“I think we controlled the game at all times with brilliant stages of play against an opponent that defended really well and was good on the counter attack,” De la Fuente said.

“We need to properly value how important this victory is, because our opponent was a really good team.”

Spain fell behind when centreback Robin Le Normand turned Otar Kakabadze's bouncing cross into his own net but were level at half time before going on to dominate the second half.

“We knew Georgia's danger came from the transition and counterattack, but they didn’t have any shots on goal,” De la Fuente said.

“Of course, when they scored we were a bit nervous for a while, but we created so many chances that the result could have been 8-1 to us.”

Spain take on hosts Germany in Stuttgart on Friday in the quarterfinals next.

“We have a lot of confidence and a team with talent, quality and commitment. Being convinced of your ability is very important. I don’t want to offend anyone but we have the best team at this tournament,” De la Fuente said.

“Germany is a fantastic team, they have some of the best players in the world and they are very organised, very disciplined. But they will face a team that is very similar to them, very committed, very well organised, difficult to overcome, hungry with lots of ambition.

