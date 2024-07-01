Spain deserved win, says De la Fuente who now has Germany in his sights

Spain enjoyed almost total control of Sunday's Euro 2024 win over Georgia and were now looking forward with confidence to a quarterfinal against Germany, coach Luis de la Fuente said.

Spain came back after conceding an own goal to beat Georgia 4-1 in their last-16 tie at the Düsseldorf Arena on Sunday and were praised by their coach for an efficient performance.

“I think we controlled the game at all times with brilliant stages of play against an opponent that defended really well and was good on the counter attack,” De la Fuente said.

“We need to properly value how important this victory is, because our opponent was a really good team.”

Spain fell behind when centreback Robin Le Normand turned Otar Kakabadze's bouncing cross into his own net but were level at half time before going on to dominate the second half.