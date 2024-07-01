Wary Netherlands look to find rhythm against Romania

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but they will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

The Dutch finished third in their group after losing to Austria in Berlin, but it could have turned out a lot worse after they avoided a potential meeting with England and got Romania in the first knockout round.

Romania are 40 spots below seventh-placed Netherlands in the Fifa rankings and have won only two of 19 games played in six Euros finals appearances.

Romania have also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Their sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.

There will be no inferiority complex, however, from Romania, who have little to lose and face a struggling Dutch side trying to find some sort of rhythm after tepid showings in Germany.