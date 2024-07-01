WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players can earn R1m a month in PSL

Sukazi also spoke passionately about his ambitious plans to turn Galaxy into one of the best clubs in the country and on the continent, and how me discovered outspoken coach Sead Ramović, who has turned the Rockets into a competitive outfit.
TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi says there is a player or players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) who earn more than a R1m a month.
The cost of players has skyrocketed in the PSL over recent years, especially since Mamelodi Sundowns were taken over by former owner Patrice Motsepe who has paid staggering transfer fees and salaries.
“Yes, especially if you were to average in a period of 12 months the combined earnings between monthly wages and player image rights — maybe more than R1m a month [for some players], there is no doubt about that,” Sukazi said.
Asked which club has the buying power to pay such wages, Sukazi pointed in the direction of the big three teams Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs because of their considerable financial muscle.
“Our Caf president’s [Downs owner Motsepe] club, Mamelodi Sundowns, is one, and don’t underestimate the paying power of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. They have the financial muscle and they have done fantastically well with it.
“The financial muscle of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs has been good for the game in that they would be able to attract the best talent from other countries. Players at Sundowns would be paid better than some from middle-of-the-table clubs in Spain and Portugal and I know that.”
Chiefs say they will reveal coach 'soon' as possible Nabi announcement hits snag
