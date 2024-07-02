Soccer

ANALYSIS | Tearful Ronaldo a frustrated great battling with Father Time

02 July 2024 - 14:57 By Fernando Kallas
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate winning their Euro 2024 round of 16 match against in Frankfurt on Monday.
Image: EPA/Ronald Wittek/BackpagePix

“Time beat him. Time takes everybody out. It's undefeated,” said Rocky Balboa in the film Creed, and those words could easily be applied to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who struggled to impose himself on their Euro 2024 last-16 game with Slovenia on Monday.

A tearful Ronaldo being embraced and comforted by teammates after missing a penalty in extra time that could have helped Portugal secure a spot in the quarterfinals before a shoot-out win is a cathartic image that stunned fans around the world.

Portugal won 3-0 on penalties minutes later, with Ronaldo converting the first spot-kick and apologising to fans in the stands immediately after scoring before breaking down in tears after the game and being unable to finish an interview.

His tears showed more than just the sorrow or guilt of a player feeling the weight of responsibility from almost letting his country down. They were the tears of a frustrated player who expects greatness but was not the difference maker he once was.

During the 2022 World Cup Ronaldo said: “The best timing is my timing” as he arrived in Qatar with his career in turmoil, about to leave Manchester United to play in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, had arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference on the world stage. But he ended the tournament on the bench and had no affect as a substitute in the 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco.

After that defeat, the shocking image of Ronaldo running to the tunnel in tears as desolate as the football world had ever seen him was something Portugal fans were not used to.

But with long-time Portugal manager Fernando Santos gone and newcomer Roberto Martinez trusting him with the captaincy and a leadership role in a young and talented squad, Ronaldo was given another shot at glory in Euro 2024.

Despite being a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, Ronaldo has been a shadow of his old self over the last two weeks in Germany.

Martinez hails tearful Ronaldo after Portugal shoot-out win over Slovenia

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo after a roller-coaster night against Slovenia in which the captain missed a penalty in ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Lacking the speed, explosion and agility that were his trademarks while pouncing on balls like a tiger to plunder goals in various ways that only he was able to, the 2024 version of Ronaldo has yet to score at this Euros after four games.

Against Slovenia, just as in the previous three games, his shooting was off kilter and his headers failed to trouble keeper Jan Oblak while his team mates seemed to be forcing the ball to him, disrupting Portugal's tempo and slowing them down.

At 39, Ronaldo would have become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he had netted his extra-time penalty but he failed to beat the excellent Oblak and instead of relief came desperation.

Martinez still trusted him to take the first penalty in the shoot-out and Ronaldo duly delivered to help Portugal stay alive at the Euros, with several records that he is still seeking.

They will face France in the quarterfinals with the world questioning whether Ronaldo's brilliant international career is nearing an end. There could still be a happy ending for one of the world's greatest ever players — only time will tell. 

Reuters

