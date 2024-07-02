ANALYSIS | Tearful Ronaldo a frustrated great battling with Father Time

“Time beat him. Time takes everybody out. It's undefeated,” said Rocky Balboa in the film Creed, and those words could easily be applied to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who struggled to impose himself on their Euro 2024 last-16 game with Slovenia on Monday.

A tearful Ronaldo being embraced and comforted by teammates after missing a penalty in extra time that could have helped Portugal secure a spot in the quarterfinals before a shoot-out win is a cathartic image that stunned fans around the world.

Portugal won 3-0 on penalties minutes later, with Ronaldo converting the first spot-kick and apologising to fans in the stands immediately after scoring before breaking down in tears after the game and being unable to finish an interview.

His tears showed more than just the sorrow or guilt of a player feeling the weight of responsibility from almost letting his country down. They were the tears of a frustrated player who expects greatness but was not the difference maker he once was.

During the 2022 World Cup Ronaldo said: “The best timing is my timing” as he arrived in Qatar with his career in turmoil, about to leave Manchester United to play in Saudi Arabia.