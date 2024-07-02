Soccer

Brazil coach Dorival expects tight contest against impressive Colombia

02 July 2024 - 10:35 By Janina Nuno Rios
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao joke with Douglas Luiz in a Brazil training session at Levi's Stadium on Monday in Santa Clara, California ahead of their match against Colombia as at the 2024 Copa America.
Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao joke with Douglas Luiz in a Brazil training session at Levi's Stadium on Monday in Santa Clara, California ahead of their match against Colombia as at the 2024 Copa America.
Image: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brazil coach Dorival Jr expects a tight game when they take on what he considers to be one of Colombia's finest generations of players in Tuesday's final Copa America group stage match.

Brazil, second in Group D after a draw and a win, need a victory at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium to snatch top spot from Colombia, with their Conmebol rivals top after two wins.

Colombia are already through to the quarterfinals while Brazil have all but reached the last eight.

Dorival, who coached Colombia captain James at Sao Paulo, said he was familiar with his opponents' quality.

“I think it's one of the best generations of Colombian footballers in recent years, with players who feature for major teams in the world, many of them within our country,” the 62-year-old Dorival said.

“I have no doubt we'll have a more competitive game, maybe not an open one because the teams will be concerned defensively, but I think it will be a game with good chances. We hope we can get the best out of it.”

Colombia are on a run of 25 matches without defeat and beat Brazil 2-1 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in November, but the Brazilian coach says he wants to focus on his team's process.

“Colombia is an interesting team. They've gone 25 games unbeaten and that's not something you achieve by chance, it's a lot of work,” he said.

“At the same time, we need to be aware of the moment we're going through and difficulties we might have and find solutions. I think the team has evolved; it's a gradual evolution, but it's been happening.”

The manager added he will not rest players at risk of yellow card suspensions, such as Eder Militao, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Jr, as he is looking for “the best possible line-up”. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay

Brazil coach Dorival Junior extolled Vinicius Junior's skill on the field after the Real Madrid forward propelled Brazil to a 4-1 COPA America ...
Sport
3 days ago

Argentina’s Scaloni says balance key in who starts upfront after Chile win

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he takes it game by game deciding who starts up front at the Copa America after opting for Julian Alvarez over ...
Sport
6 days ago

Costa Rica draw suggests Brazil still in dark on how to get best from Vinicius

Brazil's poor performance in their goalless draw against Costa Rica in their Copa America opener on Monday has dampened the enthusiasm surrounding ...
Sport
1 week ago

Brazilian prodigy Endrick looks to make major tournament debut at COPA America

Brazil's teenage prodigy Endrick will be hoping to make his first appearance for the national team at a major tournament when his country take on ...
Sport
1 week ago

Messi sets record as Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in Copa America opener

Defending Copa America champions Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament in Atlanta on Thursday with forwards Julian Alvarez ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Nabi’s FAR lose to Raja in cup final clearing way for Chiefs announcement Soccer
  2. WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players earn R1m a month in PSL Soccer
  3. Cavin Johnson shown the door as part of Kaizer Chiefs’ restructuring Soccer
  4. Martinez hails tearful Ronaldo after Portugal shoot-out win over Slovenia Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates ‘devastated’ at news of death of former striker Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...