Brazil coach Dorival expects tight contest against impressive Colombia

Brazil coach Dorival Jr expects a tight game when they take on what he considers to be one of Colombia's finest generations of players in Tuesday's final Copa America group stage match.

Brazil, second in Group D after a draw and a win, need a victory at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium to snatch top spot from Colombia, with their Conmebol rivals top after two wins.

Colombia are already through to the quarterfinals while Brazil have all but reached the last eight.

Dorival, who coached Colombia captain James at Sao Paulo, said he was familiar with his opponents' quality.

“I think it's one of the best generations of Colombian footballers in recent years, with players who feature for major teams in the world, many of them within our country,” the 62-year-old Dorival said.