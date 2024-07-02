Soccer

Fit-again Germany winger Sané hopes to shine against Spain

02 July 2024 - 16:17 By Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Leroy Sane of Germany reacts in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Denmark at Football Stadium Dortmund on Saturday.
Leroy Sane of Germany reacts in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Denmark at Football Stadium Dortmund on Saturday.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany winger Leroy Sané is still waiting for his one defining tournament moment at Euro 2024 and he said on Tuesday he hoped it would come in Friday's quarterfinal against fellow title contenders Spain.

The 28-year-old, who had raced against the clock to recover from a pubic bone inflammation that had been nagging him for months, and be ready for the tournament, said he also hoped to be in the starting line-up against the Spaniards on Friday.

Sané earned his first start in their round of 16 win over Denmark last week after making only substitute appearances in the group matches.

“I hope that this [tournament moment] will happen and it would help our team as well,” he told a press conference. “That is my task that I want to fulfil and hopefully it will happen in the next game.”

The speedy winger has not been at his best for months, nursing the injury as his club Bayern Munich reached the Champions League last four, and needing days to recover after every game.

ANALYSIS | Tearful Ronaldo a frustrated great battling with Father Time

“Time beat him. Time takes everybody out. It's undefeated,” said Rocky Balboa in the film Creed, and those words could easily be applied to ...
Sport
1 hour ago

He said, however, he was now pain-free. “I didn't know how long the injury would last and if I would make the tournament.

“At the end of the day I am here and happy that it worked out and that I could recover and be here for the Euro.”

“It is not yet completely gone but it is much, much better than before. I have no pain any longer and that is very good. Before when I had a game I needed five or six days for the pain to subside. I don't have that any more.”

The Germans are hoping to at least match their best tournament run in eight years when they made the Euro 2016 last four, and are openly eyeing their first major international title in a decade.

But the three-time European champions will need to get past Spain, a team they have not beaten in a tournament game since 1988, and now equipped with two fast wingers of their own in 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, and Nico Williams.

“Spain do that very well [high-pressing game]. Especially when they win possession, they instantly look to play forward. They now have an added weapon with their two very quick wingers,” Sané said.

“What happened in the past against Spain, we just cannot change that. Our goal is to get to the next round and we will do everything we can to achieve that.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Martinez hails tearful Ronaldo after Portugal shoot-out win over Slovenia

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo after a roller-coaster night against Slovenia in which the captain missed a penalty in ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Late Kolo Muani goal gives France win over tame Belgium

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored with a deflected shot five minutes from time to give France a nervy but deserved 1-0 Euro 2024 last 16 win over a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Wary Netherlands look to find rhythm against Romania

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spain deserved win, says De la Fuente who now has Germany in his sights

Spain enjoyed almost total control of Sunday's Euro 2024 win over Georgia and were now looking forward with confidence to a quarterfinal against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bellingham rescues fortunate England to book Euro 2024 quarterfinal spot

Jude Bellingham rescued England from crashing out of Euro 2024 against Slovakia on Sunday with a stunning 95th-minute equaliser before Harry Kane's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Germany embracing fans' expectations, Nagelsmann says

Germany's first knockout victory at a major tournament in eight years will raise fans' expectations that a former powerhouse of the sport are ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Rulani Mokwena a no-show at Sundowns training as he nears shock exit Soccer
  2. Nabi’s FAR lose to Raja in cup final clearing way for Chiefs announcement Soccer
  3. WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players earn R1m a month in PSL Soccer
  4. Cavin Johnson shown the door as part of Kaizer Chiefs’ restructuring Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates ‘devastated’ at news of death of former striker Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...