Fit-again Germany winger Sané hopes to shine against Spain

Germany winger Leroy Sané is still waiting for his one defining tournament moment at Euro 2024 and he said on Tuesday he hoped it would come in Friday's quarterfinal against fellow title contenders Spain.

The 28-year-old, who had raced against the clock to recover from a pubic bone inflammation that had been nagging him for months, and be ready for the tournament, said he also hoped to be in the starting line-up against the Spaniards on Friday.

Sané earned his first start in their round of 16 win over Denmark last week after making only substitute appearances in the group matches.

“I hope that this [tournament moment] will happen and it would help our team as well,” he told a press conference. “That is my task that I want to fulfil and hopefully it will happen in the next game.”

The speedy winger has not been at his best for months, nursing the injury as his club Bayern Munich reached the Champions League last four, and needing days to recover after every game.