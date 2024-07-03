Soccer

POLL | Will Sundowns collapse if Rulani Mokwena leaves?

03 July 2024 - 11:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is in the spotlight as tensions continue to simmer in Chloorkop.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is in the spotlight as tensions continue to simmer in Chloorkop.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Problems in the Mamelodi Sundowns camp were laid bare for all to see this week as coach Rulani Mokwena was a no-show for the team's preseason camp training.

TimesLIVE reported Mokwena and his assistants Michael Loftman and Sinethemba Badela did not report for the team’s first training session at Chloorkop on Tuesday.

The coach was also not at the University of Pretoria’s High-Performance Centre on Monday where Downs' players did their medicals in preparation for preseason.

Tensions at Chloorkop have been pinned on Mokwena being at loggerheads with the team's technical director Flemming Berg.

How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming Berg at Sundowns

The widely publicised signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates is one of the issues that broke the relationship between Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Mokwena developed a winning momentum with his players dominating Bafana Bafana squads. As the sole head coach, Mokwena has led Downs to their sixth and seventh DStv Premiership titles, setting a new 16-team points record of 73 last campaign.

He reached successive Caf Champions League semifinals and won the inaugural African Football League (AFL) last campaign. Highlights for Mokwena at Sundowns were winning the AFL where they beat Moroccan rivals Wydad Casablanca and wrapping up the season's Premiership title with six matches to spare.

Winning the league in 2023-2024, the Brazilians came close to becoming South Africa's “Invincibles” as they lost only one game over the season, on the final day of the season away to Cape Town City.

MORE:

Williams wins PSL Footballer award, Maswanganyi and Pirates also clean up

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the coveted Footballer of the Season prize at the PSL awards ceremony on Sunday night.
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players earn R1m a month in PSL

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi says there is a player or players in the Premier Soccer League who earn more than a R1m a month.
Sport
2 days ago

How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem

Relebohile Mofokeng was like a child in a candy store after his brief Bafana Bafana debut.
Sport
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Pitso and Marawa smoke peace pipe after years of frosty relations

South Africa's most successful football coach, Pitso Mosimane, and sportscaster Robert Marawa have buried the hatchet after a long-standing standoff ...
Sport
4 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene

In the 25th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by decorated Mamelodi ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns part ways with Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  3. WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players earn R1m a month in PSL Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena a no-show at Sundowns training as he nears shock exit Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis pile on the runs against ... Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...